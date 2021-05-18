Spitalfields banner unfurled to express solidarity with Palestine

Published: 3:52 PM May 18, 2021

Cllr Puru Miah (second right) said the banner was a way of channelling feelings about the clashes between Israel and Palestine into something positive. - Credit: purumiah.com

A banner expressing solidarity with Palestine has been unfurled in Spitalfields.

The giant poster - which states "we stand with Palestine" - appeared in Brick Lane on Wednesday, May 12.

It follows clashes at the Al-Aqsa Mosque which have sparked days of violence between Israelis and Palestinians.

Cllr Puru Miah, who helped organise the banner, said: "It's a public work of art. It's a positive way of engaging with the issue where people can write messages of solidarity.

"It's about channelling the energy and concern to something that is constructive and positive."

The Labour Party representative for Mile End ward explained that the idea emerged after a youth worker emailed, calling on the town hall to fly the flag of Palestine.

But because of rules around what flags can be flown, the banner was put up instead.

An antisemitic message reading "Zionism is Nazism" has been removed, according to Cllr Miah. - Credit: Submitted

However, one message appeared stating "Zionism is Nazism" in reference to the movement to re-establish a Jewish nation in Israel and the political principles promoted by Adolf Hitler and his regime.

The message has since been removed, according to Cllr Miah.

Mayor of Tower Hamlets, John Biggs, described the escalating violence in Palestine and Israel as "deeply concerning".

He added: "Like many residents in Tower Hamlets, I am distressed by the worsening humanitarian crisis.

"I also share the anger many feel towards the Israeli authorities for their evictions of Palestinians and for what happened at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, particularly during Ramadan.

"We need a peaceful, respectful solution for all, and this conflict must end."

He praised the East End's "great show of solidarity" but added that he felt "disgusted and angered" after the banner was defaced with an antisemitic message.

"As a council we would not hesitate to remove any such material, however, I understand the banner organisers have removed the offensive message from the banner, and as such, as a council we have no plans to remove the banner," Mayor Biggs said.

"People rightly want to speak out about these issues and injustices, just as I do. However, we will absolutely not tolerate any form of antisemitism, which has no place in our society. Tower Hamlets is no place for hate and we have a proud history of standing shoulder to shoulder," he added.

Cllr Miah said the banner will eventually go on display in a gallery.