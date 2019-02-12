Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

‘Call the midwife’ to launch Royal London Hospital’s home birth kit

PUBLISHED: 20:51 04 March 2019 | UPDATED: 21:51 04 March 2019

Ali Herron with Linda Bassett and Leonie Elliott and a home birth kit. Picture: Barts Health NHS

Ali Herron with Linda Bassett and Leonie Elliott and a home birth kit. Picture: Barts Health NHS

Barts NHS

TV’s Call The Midwives drama series has returned to its East End roots with its screen stars meeting a real life midwife at The Royal London Hospital.

Tower Hamlets home birth team at the Royal London. Picture: Barts Health NHSTower Hamlets home birth team at the Royal London. Picture: Barts Health NHS

Linda Bassett and Leonie Elliott, who played Nurse Phyllis Crane and Nurse Lucille Anderson in the series, met real life midwife Ali Herron to launch the trial run of a new nationwide standardised ‘home delivery’ bag for community midwives.

“It’s important we support our midwives,” Ali said. “Our home birth team has already helped 37 women give birth at home in just one year.”

Ali is the midwifery director at the Royal London, part of Barts NHS trust that runs the hospital and the Barkantine birth centre in Millwall—where the 1950s midwife drama is set—one of six trusts trying out out the kit next month.

It follows a national survey by the Baby Lifeline mother-and-baby charity which has found a lack of standard equipment carried by midwives for home births. Four-in-10 midwives in the survey felt the items they carried didn’t meet all their needs.

The charity has developed a rucksack-style bag with adjustable straps and optional wheels, which has been compartmentalised and colour coded to make it easier to reach the right equipment quickly. The rucksack includes everything from scissors to cut the umbilical cord to towels to dry and warm the newborn, as well as equipment for any emergencies.

More women than ever are opting to have their babies delivered by midwives at home rather than hospital since Tower Hamlets home birth service was launched more than a year ago.

The midwife team has helped 37 new mums so far, compared with just 22 in 2017.

A drop-in session for expectant mums to meet midwives as part of a campaign for more home births is held at Mile End children’s centre on the last Monday of every month, 1-4pm.

More mums-to-be opt for home births

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man threatened Muslim woman because she was dressed in western clothing

Mohammed Amin has been given an 18 month community orrder. Pic: Met Police

Plea to mayor to restore the 25 bus to Oxford Circus cut short by TfL

The 25 that used to run direct to Oxford Circus from east London. Picture: Save Our Buses campaign

Tubby Isaac’s jellied eel stall in Aldgate finally closes after 94 years

Paul Simpson running Tubby Isaacs' jellied eel stall [Picture: The Gentle Author]

Police appeal for help to find a missing 83-year-old woman

Police are appealing for help to find 83-year-old Marion Newbold. Picture: MPS

Murder charge: Man to appear at Thames Magistrates Court for Globe Road stabbing

Murder charge following Globe Road stabbing where 38-year-old David Lopez-Fernandez died. Picture: Google

Most Read

Man threatened Muslim woman because she was dressed in western clothing

Mohammed Amin has been given an 18 month community orrder. Pic: Met Police

Plea to mayor to restore the 25 bus to Oxford Circus cut short by TfL

The 25 that used to run direct to Oxford Circus from east London. Picture: Save Our Buses campaign

Tubby Isaac’s jellied eel stall in Aldgate finally closes after 94 years

Paul Simpson running Tubby Isaacs' jellied eel stall [Picture: The Gentle Author]

Police appeal for help to find a missing 83-year-old woman

Police are appealing for help to find 83-year-old Marion Newbold. Picture: MPS

Murder charge: Man to appear at Thames Magistrates Court for Globe Road stabbing

Murder charge following Globe Road stabbing where 38-year-old David Lopez-Fernandez died. Picture: Google

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Edinburgh pleased with victory and reaction to leveller

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh on the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham’s Lanzini: Declan can be better than Mascherano

Newcastle United's Florian Lejeune (left) and West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

BBL: London Lions 115 Manchester Giants 91

Andre Lockhart attacks for London Lions (pic Graham Hodges)

‘Call the midwife’ to launch Royal London Hospital’s home birth kit

Ali Herron with Linda Bassett and Leonie Elliott and a home birth kit. Picture: Barts Health NHS

Husband of Bethnal Green IS teen wants family to live in the Netherlands

Shamima Begum has fled her refugee camp after being threatened. Pic: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists