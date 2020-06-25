Search

Advanced search

Barts Health perform over 140 urgent cancer operations during coronavirus pandemic by merging hospital waiting lists

PUBLISHED: 10:02 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:17 25 June 2020

Barts Health NHS Trust has performed more than 140 urgent breast cancer surgeries during the coronavirus pandemic by merging waiting lists from the three hospitals where such surgeries are normally performed. Picture: PA/Peter Byrne

Barts Health NHS Trust has performed more than 140 urgent breast cancer surgeries during the coronavirus pandemic by merging waiting lists from the three hospitals where such surgeries are normally performed. Picture: PA/Peter Byrne

PA Wire/PA Images

The team at Barts Health NHS Trust has performed more than 140 urgent breast cancer operations during the Covid-19 pandemic, by pooling staff and patients from three hospitals and introducing strict infection control protocols.

Staff shortages and reduced theatre space during the peak left many vital surgeries in jeopardy; in response, the trust merged waiting lists from the hospitals where breast cancer surgery is typically performed — St Bartholomew’s, Whipps Cross and Newham — ensuring that those most in need were seen first.

The majority of surgeries have taken place at St Bartholomew’s Hospital and in the independent sector (performed by Barts Health surgeons) under current NHS agreements,

In terms of measures taken to reduce infection, those undergoing surgery were asked to self-isolate for two weeks prior to their operation, and full PPE was worn by staff and patients at all times.

This strategy has allowed a significant number of urgent surgeries to take place in a timely fashion, something which has pleased trust breast surgeon Laura Johnson: “By working as one big team we avoided a situation whereby there was a backlog of people requiring surgery at one particular hospital.

You may also want to watch:

“Prioritising all patients based on their clinical need meant that, each patient, irrespective of their home site, had equal access to the surgical space available.

“Furthermore, if for any reason someone’s surgery could not take place, we were in a position to quickly and easily offer that slot to the next patient on the list.”

Professor Peter Schmid, a clinical lead at St Bartholomew’s, said that it was a “huge achievement” that “we were able to maintain a practically normal service” during the pandemic.

Working with a smaller team, the trust organised it so that a deputy surgeon was in place for every procedure, meaning that no scheduled theatre session has been lost over the past eight weeks.

This new system has also ensured fairness, said Laura, with merged waiting lists meaning that no one patient has been prioritised based on location.

In describing the operation as “a phenomenal effort”, the surgeon praised “everyone involved in keeping the service going”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

All Percy Ingle bakeries to close

All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google

Council staff to strike during pandemic as talks with Tower Hamlets break down over ‘4,000 sackings’

Postponed Tower Hamlets workers' strike to go ahead on July 6. Picture: Mike Brooke

Images and video footage released of man wanted in relation to assault on NHS doctor near Canning Town

Further CCTV footage of the suspect wanted in connection with two separate serious assaults on women in April this year. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Police stop suspected ‘child sex party’ at kebab shop in Bethnal Green

Tower Hamlets Police received a tip off about the alleged party. Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

Guilty: Drug dealer who murdered Bromley-by-Bow father Brenton Roper on his doorstep

Mohammed Shaid was found guilty of murder and jailed for 30 years. Pic: Met Police

Most Read

All Percy Ingle bakeries to close

All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google

Council staff to strike during pandemic as talks with Tower Hamlets break down over ‘4,000 sackings’

Postponed Tower Hamlets workers' strike to go ahead on July 6. Picture: Mike Brooke

Images and video footage released of man wanted in relation to assault on NHS doctor near Canning Town

Further CCTV footage of the suspect wanted in connection with two separate serious assaults on women in April this year. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Police stop suspected ‘child sex party’ at kebab shop in Bethnal Green

Tower Hamlets Police received a tip off about the alleged party. Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

Guilty: Drug dealer who murdered Bromley-by-Bow father Brenton Roper on his doorstep

Mohammed Shaid was found guilty of murder and jailed for 30 years. Pic: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 25

Britain's Sue Barker in action on Centre Court at Wimbledon when she beat Australian Kerry Reid to reach the semi-finals of the women's singles

Coronavirus: Wood fears loss of future cricket stars

Ben Stokes (left) and Mark Wood celebrate with the ICC World Cup ahead of a Vitality Blast T20 match at Emirates Riverside

Barts Health perform over 140 urgent cancer operations during coronavirus pandemic by merging hospital waiting lists

Barts Health NHS Trust has performed more than 140 urgent breast cancer surgeries during the coronavirus pandemic by merging waiting lists from the three hospitals where such surgeries are normally performed. Picture: PA/Peter Byrne

Emails show housing secretary ‘passed Isle of Dogs £1bn Westferry deal to beat levy charge’ MPs told

Tycoon Richard Desmond bulldozing his way through his Westferry scheme. Picture: Mace

Rice: Hammers must stay calm for run-in

Declan Rice looks on as Tottenham Hotspur's Erik Lamela beats West Ham's Fabian Balbuena during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium