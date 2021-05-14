Battle lost to save historic Whitechapel bell foundry

Published: 3:11 PM May 14, 2021

There has been a four year campaign to save Whitechapel bell foundry. - Credit: Sam Mallish

Campaigners have vowed to fight on after the secretary of state gave the go-ahead for a hotel development to replace the East End’s historic 500-year-old Whitechapel bell foundry.

Whitechapel bell foundry in its heyday - Credit: Spitalfields Life

Housing minister Robert Jenrick has backed the planning inspector’s recommendation to grant permission.

It means alterations and refurbishment to the listed foundry building in Whitechapel Road, creating workshops, workspaces and café at ground floor and mezzanine levels.

Gone after 500 years... Whitechapel Bell Foundry - Credit: Spitalfields Life

The unlisted 1980s building at the rear can be demolished where a seven-storey hotel is to be built along Fieldgate Street and Plumbers Row with two basement floors, a pool, waste storage and cycle parking.

Disappointment has been expressed by the East End Preservation Society, whose four-year campaign to save the foundry was led by TV historian Dan Cruickshank and supported by London Assembly members and Tower Hamlets councillors.

Tower Hamlets Cllr Hoque... "This is a battle lost — but the war continues." - Credit: Sam Mallish

"This is a battle lost—but the war continues,” vowed Cllr Ehtasham Hoque.

“It’s disappointing after the years of campaigning. This is a loss to 500 years of East End history that’s now going to be turned into a hotel. We are considering an appeal.”

The campaigners have six weeks to appeal against Mr Jenrick's decision.

Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs told the East London Advertiser: "We don’t want the East End to be carpeted with hotels, but they do play a role. That’s outside our control.

"I’m proud the community stands up for what they think is important. But planning laws are different to people's aspirations. It’s a right conclusion on balance with the area changing rapidly.

"But we want to work with the developers to maximise any benefits of the scheme."

The Queen walks through a workshop during her visit to Whitechapel bell foundry in March 2009. - Credit: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire

The Queen visited the foundry in 2009 to meet workers and see bell casting in progress. The previous owners had run the foundry for four generations since 1904 but, with rising costs and vital repairs needed to save the building, it closed down in 2017.

Watching craftsmen at work... the Queen looks in at Whitechapel bell foundry in 2009. - Credit: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire

It was sold to developers in New York, who are not commenting on their planning victory, their spokesman in London said.

Historian Dan Cruickshank told a protest rally in 2019: “The foundry is of world importance as the longest continuous manufacturing company in history. The idea such a place could be replaced by a boutique hotel on our doorstep is not appropriate.”

TV historian Dan Cruickshank... "The idea such a place could be a boutique hotel is not appropriate.” - Credit: Mike Brooke

The foundry is where Big Ben, the Bow Bells and the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia were all cast.

It was established in 1570 at Aldgate and moved to Whitechapel Road in the 1740s on the old Roman road to Colchester.