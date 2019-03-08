Search

Bauble or bomb? Police called as object washes up in Wapping

PUBLISHED: 10:34 29 May 2019

The bauble that was thought to be an unexploded bomb. Picture: @MPSTowerHam

The bauble that was thought to be an unexploded bomb. Picture: @MPSTowerHam

@MPSTowerHam

Christmas might be months away - but that didn't stop this festive relic from washing up in Wapping.

And Tower Hamlets Police have revealed that this present from the Thames was initially thought to be something far more dangerous.

The force explained how they were called to the shore by someone believing the brown bauble was actually an unexploded bomb.

They tweeted: "Officers were called to Wapping to investigate a possible unexploded device that had been washed up on the shore.

"Luckily, upon closer inspection, it is a giant glittery Christmas bauble!"

