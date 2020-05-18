Search

Advanced search

Riverside parties making life a misery for Limehouse residents as revellers drink, take drugs and have sex

PUBLISHED: 17:00 18 May 2020

High tide in Narrow Street. The gate has been removed. Picture: Steven Berkoff

High tide in Narrow Street. The gate has been removed. Picture: Steven Berkoff

Archant

Celebrity residents claim their lives are being made a misery by drink and drug-fuelled Thameside “beach parties”.

Steven Berkoff said they don't mind people sunbathing during the day but the noise and swearing at night 'is awful'. Picture: PASteven Berkoff said they don't mind people sunbathing during the day but the noise and swearing at night 'is awful'. Picture: PA

Neighbours in apartment blocks in Limehouse, who include actor and playwright Steven Berkoff and newsreader John Suchet, say they have been forced to call the police dozens of times because of noise and anti-social behaviour.

Gates leading to the shoreline on the Isle of Dogs are usually closed at night, apart from one near Narrow Street.

A month ago residents took matters into their own hands and at sunset began locking the gate and reopening it in the morning. But Tower Hamlets Council responded by removing the gate on safety grounds and leaving the area open 24 hours.

Mr Berkoff, 82, whose plays include Greek, Sink The Belgrano and an adaptation of Kafka’s Metamorphosis, said: “We have had groups of people smoking seriously strong drugs under our balcony with the smell drifting in through our windows, couples having sex under our balcony. People are constantly urinating against our home.

John Suchet said he thought removal of the gate was 'extremely dangerous'. Picture: PAJohn Suchet said he thought removal of the gate was 'extremely dangerous'. Picture: PA

You may also want to watch:

“We’ve been sworn at and threatened and had to call police on a number of occasions. Of course people come to the beach in the daytime and make noise and sunbathe and we don’t mind that at all. But at night it’s awful.”

Other residents claim the removal of the gate is dangerous and say the council is “ignoring” their warnings.

Mr Suchet said: “I am not affected by the anti-social behaviour because of where my home is, but I know my neighbours’ lives are being made a misery. It seems very odd to remove the gate and in my opinion extremely dangerous.

“At low tide it is a lovely beach but at high tide, when the water is right up to the buildings, it smacks against the wall. It would only take someone who has had a few too many to fall in and they will drown. There must be a better solution than the council just essentially removing the gate and now ignoring our warnings.”

A council spokesman said: “The council is committed to working with partners including the police, to tackle crime. We encourage anyone experiencing antisocial behaviour to report incidents on our website or to the police. There is a public right of way at Ratcliffe Wharf. Locking the gate to the stairs presents a potential danger to public safety. If the gate is locked and there is a member of the public on the beach, they may become trapped with no means of exit.

“We decided to remove the gate to prevent this from happening.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Seven arrested including girl, 15, in Mile End dawn raid with loaded gun, drugs and almost £30k seized by police

A loaded gun, thousands of pounds in cash and drugs were among the items seized in a dawn raid in Eric Street, Mile End today (May 15). Picture: MPS

Riverside parties making life a misery for Limehouse residents as revellers drink, take drugs and have sex

High tide in Narrow Street. The gate has been removed. Picture: Steven Berkoff

Firefighters tackle early morning blaze at Bethnal Green flats

London Fire Brigade was called to a converted warehouse in Hollybush Gardens, Bethnal Green, at 5am Monday, May 18. Picture: Google

Five arrested in connection with Stepney Green stabbing

Police charge 36-year-old man with Whitechapel robbery. Picture: Met Police

Guilty: Ahmed brothers preying on women at night in Shoreditch including kidnap and rape

Jailed rapist Nazmul Ahmed (left), described by a judge as a

Most Read

Seven arrested including girl, 15, in Mile End dawn raid with loaded gun, drugs and almost £30k seized by police

A loaded gun, thousands of pounds in cash and drugs were among the items seized in a dawn raid in Eric Street, Mile End today (May 15). Picture: MPS

Riverside parties making life a misery for Limehouse residents as revellers drink, take drugs and have sex

High tide in Narrow Street. The gate has been removed. Picture: Steven Berkoff

Firefighters tackle early morning blaze at Bethnal Green flats

London Fire Brigade was called to a converted warehouse in Hollybush Gardens, Bethnal Green, at 5am Monday, May 18. Picture: Google

Five arrested in connection with Stepney Green stabbing

Police charge 36-year-old man with Whitechapel robbery. Picture: Met Police

Guilty: Ahmed brothers preying on women at night in Shoreditch including kidnap and rape

Jailed rapist Nazmul Ahmed (left), described by a judge as a

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Premier League clubs to discuss contact training protocols

Richard Masters (centre), chief executive of the Premier League

Coronavirus: FA consult WSL clubs about ending season

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema attacks against West Ham (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

British Gymnastics launch #PresentForPounds initiative to support NHS

GB gymnast Joe Fraser has backed the #PresentforPounds fundraising initiative for the NHS (pic British Gymnastics)

Premier League clubs approve plans to resume training

West Ham United's training ground (Pic: Jacob Ranson)

West Ham goalkeeper David Martin delighted to be at his boyhood club

West Ham United goalkeeper David Martin replaces Lukasz Fabianski after his injury during the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.
Drive 24