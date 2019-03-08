Former Tower Hamlets councillor celebrates 102 at Stepney care home

A woman has celebrated her 102nd birthday at a care home in Stepney.

Beatrice Orwell - known as Beattie - is a former mayoress of Tower Hamlets and was still able to dance at her party at Jewish Care's Stepney Community Centre.

Born on July 7, 1917, Beattie's mother told her that bombs were dropping in London from German aircraft when she gave birth.

Beattie was brought up in east London and spent much of her working life in a men's trouser factory.

Taking part in the 1936 Battle of Cable Street against fascists in the UK, Beattie eventually became a Tower Hamlets councillor.

Her husband was John Orwell, who became the mayor of the borough in 1966.

She spends four days a week at the home and continues to live independently with help from her three children, their spouses, her 12 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and five great, great grandchildren.