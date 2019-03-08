Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Former Tower Hamlets councillor celebrates 102 at Stepney care home

PUBLISHED: 14:00 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:09 17 July 2019

Beattie Orwell has celebrated her 102nd birthday in Stepney. Picture: Jewish Care.

Beattie Orwell has celebrated her 102nd birthday in Stepney. Picture: Jewish Care.

Jewish Care

A woman has celebrated her 102nd birthday at a care home in Stepney.

Beatrice Orwell - known as Beattie - is a former mayoress of Tower Hamlets and was still able to dance at her party at Jewish Care's Stepney Community Centre.

Born on July 7, 1917, Beattie's mother told her that bombs were dropping in London from German aircraft when she gave birth.

You may also want to watch:

Beattie was brought up in east London and spent much of her working life in a men's trouser factory.

Taking part in the 1936 Battle of Cable Street against fascists in the UK, Beattie eventually became a Tower Hamlets councillor.

Her husband was John Orwell, who became the mayor of the borough in 1966.

She spends four days a week at the home and continues to live independently with help from her three children, their spouses, her 12 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and five great, great grandchildren.

Most Read

Smoking safety warning after Isle of Dogs tower block balcony fire

A 13th floor balcony of a residential tower block on Limeharbour in the Isle of Dogs was damaged by fire. Picture: London Fire Brigade.

Arrests made at Bow Extinction Rebellion protest

Police carrying away an Extinction Rebellion protester. Picture: Alanna Byrne

Council homes to be built on site of former Bow children’s home

Artist's impression of the new homes. Picture: Tower Hamlets Council

Fury over Tower Hamlets ‘land grab’ claim in fight to stop Raine’s School closing

Banners ready for town hall protest to stop Raine's Foundation School being shut down. Picture: Mike Brooke

Millionaire sentenced for laundering £800k out of home

Shunjian Jiang was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court last Firday for running an illegal money service business. Picture: HMRC

Most Read

Smoking safety warning after Isle of Dogs tower block balcony fire

A 13th floor balcony of a residential tower block on Limeharbour in the Isle of Dogs was damaged by fire. Picture: London Fire Brigade.

Arrests made at Bow Extinction Rebellion protest

Police carrying away an Extinction Rebellion protester. Picture: Alanna Byrne

Council homes to be built on site of former Bow children’s home

Artist's impression of the new homes. Picture: Tower Hamlets Council

Fury over Tower Hamlets ‘land grab’ claim in fight to stop Raine’s School closing

Banners ready for town hall protest to stop Raine's Foundation School being shut down. Picture: Mike Brooke

Millionaire sentenced for laundering £800k out of home

Shunjian Jiang was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court last Firday for running an illegal money service business. Picture: HMRC

Latest from the East London Advertiser

West Ham get their man at last as French striker signs

Sebastien Haller is West Ham's club record signing

Former Tower Hamlets councillor celebrates 102 at Stepney care home

Beattie Orwell has celebrated her 102nd birthday in Stepney. Picture: Jewish Care.

Seven charged in connection with Extinction Rebellion protests

Police at the scene of the protest. Picture: Alanna Byrne

Bow road closure trial cut short after aggressive behaviour from people opposed to plan

The stretch of Tredegar Road between Fairfield Road and Parnell Road was open to buses only between 7am –and 8pm as part of the abandoned Bow trial. Picture: Google street view

Primary schools exclusively pilot new programme using census as teaching tool

St Elizabeth Catholic Primary School is one of those that will be piloting the scheme. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists