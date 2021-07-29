Published: 6:33 PM July 29, 2021 Updated: 6:34 PM July 29, 2021

The jury in the case of Poplar and Limehouse Labour MP Apsana Begum facing charges of housing fraud has been sent home for the day.

The trial resumes with the jury deliberations at Snaresbrook crown court at 10.15am on Friday.

The 31-year-old who won the seat for Labour at the 2019 general election faces three allegations of fraud against Tower Hamlets Council involving disclosure of information about her housing situation in applications made between 2013 and 2016. She has denied all charges.