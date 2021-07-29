News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News

Jury sent home for the day in MP Apsana Begum's trial on housing fraud charges

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 6:33 PM July 29, 2021    Updated: 6:34 PM July 29, 2021
MP Apsana Begum at housing demo in Canary Wharf in May

MP Apsana Begum art housing demo in Canary Wharf in May - Credit: Mike Brooke

The jury in the case of Poplar and Limehouse Labour MP Apsana Begum facing charges of housing fraud has been sent home for the day. 

The trial resumes with the jury deliberations at Snaresbrook crown court at 10.15am on Friday.

The 31-year-old who won the seat for Labour at the 2019 general election faces three allegations of fraud against Tower Hamlets Council involving  disclosure of information about her housing situation in applications made between 2013 and 2016. She has denied all charges.

East London News
Docklands News
Tower Hamlets News

