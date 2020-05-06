Search

Celebrity chef Ben Tish preparing special menu to raise funds for café relaunch at Stepney City Farm

PUBLISHED: 17:00 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:11 06 May 2020

Celebrity chef Ben Tish is preparing a special menu ahead of the summer relaunch of a cafe at the Stepney City Farm. Picture: Stepney City Farm

Celebrity chef Ben Tish is preparing a special menu ahead of the summer relaunch of a cafe at the Stepney City Farm. Picture: Stepney City Farm

In a return to the venue’s farm-to-fork roots. the hugely experienced Betty Gilbert and Lucy Cuthbert are opening The Allotment Kitchen, a new eatery dedicated to preparing food from locally sourced ingredients.

Feeding time at the Stepney City Farm. Picture: Dylan NolteFeeding time at the Stepney City Farm. Picture: Dylan Nolte

From May 16, Ben, the culinary director of The Stafford and Norma restaurants in central London, will be putting together a new menu each Saturday, inspired by farm produce and his new book, Moorish.

Dishes will be available to order via the farm’s online shop for collection on the day, with prices ranging from £10.50 to £12.

All profits from the collaboration will be split between supporting the farm, which has lost out greatly during lockdown, and Betty and Lucy, to help with the start-up costs of their new venture.

The first week’s menu options are: Slow roasted moorish spiced lamb rump, coriander and fresh mint mojo verde, faro with preserved lemon; or Spiced roasted cauliflowers, rose harissa, toasted pistachios and preserved lemon and honey (vegan).

Both dishes are served with sauté chards and kales with chilli and garlic.

The full three-week menu can be found here, with everyone involved excited for what’s to come.

Chef Ben said: “I have long been a supporter of Stepney City Farm. I’m delighted to have the opportunity to support the launch of the Allotment Kitchen during this time, and look forward to seeing the personal stamp that Betty and Lucy will put on this much-loved local cafe.”

Betty described the opportunity to open The Allotment Kitchen as “the realisation of a long-held dream for myself and Lucy”, adding that they are “thrilled” to be working with Ben.

Farm CEO Clare Hawkins says everyone is “so excited” to welcome Betty and Lucy on board, and to have Ben’s support for the launch.

In extending “a huge thank you” to the chef, Clare hopes that the local community will “enjoy this opportunity to sample some fantastic dishes”.

