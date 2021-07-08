Bethnal Green muay Thai champion signs deal for TV series

Published: 8:52 PM July 8, 2021 Updated: 9:04 PM July 8, 2021

Ruqsana Begum wins the UK Sport Inspirational Performance at the third Lycamobile British Ethnic Diversity Sports Awards - Credit: PA/Doug Peters

A muay Thai world champion and professional boxer will be producing a TV series about her life and career.

Born in Bethnal Green, Ruqsana Begum, 37, signed a deal with Black Box Media for a series based on her autobiographical book Born Fighter, which details Ruqsana’s struggles with an arranged marriage, panic attacks, depression, ME, and bullying, and how martial arts led her to recovery and worldwide success.

For the first five years, Ruqsana trained at KO Combat Academy in Bethnal Green in secret, fearing her family’s disapproval and the conflict between Islam and training in a male gym.

She said: “Mine is a universal story, in terms of bullying, persevering and cultural identity.

“Anything is possible with hard work and perseverance - you can go through circumstances, but they don’t define you.”

The TV series joins the long list of Begum’s projects that excite her outside of training in the ring; an early one, recounted in Born Fighter, was creating the first sports hijab in 2015.

You may also want to watch:

Currently, she is working with a psychiatrist to write her second book, combining personal and scientific perspectives on her own mental health battles.

In May, she launched an IGTV to interview fellow athletes, including 400m Olympic gold medallist Christine Ohuruogu and boxing world champion Teofimo Lopez.

She runs a ladies’ class at KO Combat Academy every Sunday at 12pm, and is encouraging more women into sport by providing a safe, unified space.

Ruqsana said since her book was published in June 2020, the main change in her life has been the number of people reaching out about how much she has inspired them.

She said: “I want to make a difference, take responsibility and be accountable – I don’t want [the series] to be created for dramatic purposes.

“When people reach out to me it touches my heart, they’re the reason I wrote the book and was so vulnerable.”

Born Fighter was shortlisted for William Hill Sports Book of the Year in 2020.