'Lucky' escape: Family flees Bethnal Green fire thanks to fire alarms

Two children were taken to hospital after a family escaped a fire in their flat in Bethnal Green.

Two adults and three children evacuated their flat on Darling Row in the early hours of May 15, after smoke alarms alerted them to a fire.

They were treated on scene for smoke inhalation and two of the children were taken to hospital as a precaution by London Ambulance Service (LAS) crews.

Station Officer Sam Redfern, who was at the scene, said: "This family was incredibly lucky as they were woken by their smoke alarms.

"They woke to find their flat full of smoke but the early warning from the smoke alarms meant they were able to safely evacuate immediately.

"This incident shows the importance of having smoke alarms fitted in your home."

The station officer added that there should be working fire alarms in every room where a fire can start, plus a heat alarm in the kitchen and bathroom - and they should be tested regularly.

The brigade was called at around 2am and the fire was under control by 3.11am.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Bethnal Green, Whitechapel, Shadwell and Shoreditch fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.