Bethnal Green firefighters raise £1,200 rowing 260km for charity

Bethnal Green fire station's red watch crew were joined by green watch members during the day-long row. Picture: LFB Archant

Firefighters have raised £1,200 so far after rowing more than 160 miles in a day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Staff from Bethnal Green station's red watch completed the eight-hour sponsored row on Monday, August 12 raising vital funds for The Fire Fighters Charity which supports members of the fire-fighting community.

Firefighter Nicola Holgate said: "It was hard work but it was really good fun and there was a nice atmosphere.

"We got a lot of support from pedestrians and cars going past the station and it was great to have that motivation - especially towards the end.

You may also want to watch:

"I'd like to say thank you to everyone that's sponsored us and to all those who cheered us on."

To make a donation visit JustGiving and search for Bethnal Green charity row.