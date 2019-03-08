Bethnal Green firefighters raise £1,200 rowing 260km for charity
PUBLISHED: 10:00 18 August 2019
Archant
Firefighters have raised £1,200 so far after rowing more than 160 miles in a day.
Staff from Bethnal Green station's red watch completed the eight-hour sponsored row on Monday, August 12 raising vital funds for The Fire Fighters Charity which supports members of the fire-fighting community.
Firefighter Nicola Holgate said: "It was hard work but it was really good fun and there was a nice atmosphere.
"We got a lot of support from pedestrians and cars going past the station and it was great to have that motivation - especially towards the end.
"I'd like to say thank you to everyone that's sponsored us and to all those who cheered us on."
To make a donation visit JustGiving and search for Bethnal Green charity row.