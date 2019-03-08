Search

Bethnal Green firefighters raise £1,200 rowing 260km for charity

PUBLISHED: 10:00 18 August 2019

Bethnal Green fire station's red watch crew were joined by green watch members during the day-long row. Picture: LFB

Bethnal Green fire station's red watch crew were joined by green watch members during the day-long row. Picture: LFB

Archant

Firefighters have raised £1,200 so far after rowing more than 160 miles in a day.

Staff from Bethnal Green station's red watch completed the eight-hour sponsored row on Monday, August 12 raising vital funds for The Fire Fighters Charity which supports members of the fire-fighting community.

Firefighter Nicola Holgate said: "It was hard work but it was really good fun and there was a nice atmosphere.

"We got a lot of support from pedestrians and cars going past the station and it was great to have that motivation - especially towards the end.

You may also want to watch:

"I'd like to say thank you to everyone that's sponsored us and to all those who cheered us on."

To make a donation visit JustGiving and search for Bethnal Green charity row.

