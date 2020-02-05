A £10 raffle ticket could win you this Bethnal Green flat

The two-bedroom flat in Bethnal Green is being raffled off. Picture: Raffle House Raffle House

A newly-renovated flat in Bethnal Green worth £500,000 could be yours for just £10.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The flat has been recently renovated. Picture: Raffle House The flat has been recently renovated. Picture: Raffle House

The two-bedroom property is up for grabs through Raffle House, which will also cover stamp duty and legal fees for the lucky winner.

They will also be given £3,000 to cover the first year of council tax and utility bills.

And the competiton operator has promised that whoever wins the draw will be able to receive the Collingwood Street flat even if the 60,000 ticket sales target is not met - something it claims is a world first.

Previous home raffles have seen winners given a cash prize if not enough tickets are sold. A Raffle House competition in August last year saw a £173,000 cheque handed out instead of a Brixton flat.

The two-bedroom flat is in a block in Collingwood Street. Picture: Raffle House The two-bedroom flat is in a block in Collingwood Street. Picture: Raffle House

That competition also raised more than £13,000 for two homelessness charities - with Raffle House pledging to support them this time around, too.

You may also want to watch:

Benno Spencer, Raffle House CEO, said: "We are delighted to guarantee the property for our current competition, becoming the first house raffle business in the world to do so.

"Doing life-changing things means taking big steps, and we're proud to be able to offer this amazing property to our customers for just £10.

"We are also maintaining donations to two very worthy homelessness charities, Centre Point and Housing For Women. We aim to raise £15,000 for our charities this time around."

TV property expert Sara Damergi added: "Guaranteeing the property as the main prize for its current draw is an absolute first in the industry which is huge and means that one player will win a flat in London worth around half a million when the competition closes.

"If you have a spare tenner, buy a ticket to the competition - you have to be in it to win it!"

The competition is being run in partnership with Stirling Lotteries, who are regulated by the Gambling Commission, and is set to close on July 31. The draw date may be brought forward if all the tickets are sold before then.

To enter, visit rafflehouse.com