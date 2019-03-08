Search

Bethnal Green night market cancelled due to predicted extreme weather

PUBLISHED: 17:09 09 August 2019

A Yellow warning has been issued by the Met Office. Picture: PA Images

A Yellow warning has been issued by the Met Office. Picture: PA Images

PA Images

A Bethnal Green night market has been cancelled because of the extreme weather forecast for this weekend.

The final Oval Night Market of the summer, which was due to take place today (Friday, August 9) and tomorrow (Saturday, August 10), will not go ahead after the Met Office predicated gales to hit London.

It has issued a "yellow warning" across the capital and the south east with "strong winds are expected to cause some disruption".

The market, which was inspired by New York-style road-block parties, was set to showcase food, drink and fashion stalls along with bands and entertainment.

Tower Hamlets Council said: "Sadly, due to the extreme wind forecast, the Oval Night Market will not be taking place. Thank you to everyone who joined us this summer and look out for a autumn edition."

Market organisers said: "We've agreed it would not be either big, clever or most importantly safe to go ahead."

Man, 22, dies after Isle of Dogs motorcycle crash

A 22-year-old man has died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a bollard on Westferry Road at the junction with Gaverick Mews. Picture: Google street view

DLR station attack: Man charged with attempted murder

All Saints DLR station. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Woodland Trust criticises planners over decision to move 500-year-old mulberry tree

The London Chest Hospital showing World War II bomb damage. Pic: Courtesy of Barts Health Archives and Museums

Leyton Orient 1 Cheltenham Town 0: Five things we learned

O's fans hold up a banner in tribute to former Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh before the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

Appeal to find missing man known to frequent Tower Hamlets

Police have appealed for help finding missing man, Carlo Fabiani. Picture: MPS

