Bethnal Green night market cancelled due to predicted extreme weather

A Yellow warning has been issued by the Met Office. Picture: PA Images PA Images

A Bethnal Green night market has been cancelled because of the extreme weather forecast for this weekend.

The final Oval Night Market of the summer, which was due to take place today (Friday, August 9) and tomorrow (Saturday, August 10), will not go ahead after the Met Office predicated gales to hit London.

It has issued a "yellow warning" across the capital and the south east with "strong winds are expected to cause some disruption".

The market, which was inspired by New York-style road-block parties, was set to showcase food, drink and fashion stalls along with bands and entertainment.

Tower Hamlets Council said: "Sadly, due to the extreme wind forecast, the Oval Night Market will not be taking place. Thank you to everyone who joined us this summer and look out for a autumn edition."

Market organisers said: "We've agreed it would not be either big, clever or most importantly safe to go ahead."