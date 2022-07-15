Bethnal Green duo to take hit paranormal podcast on tour

“People coming to the live show, wear your most curse-proof outfit."

That's advice from Rory Powers, one of two Bethnal Green creators of the hit supernatural podcast This Paranormal Life who is taking their spooky stories on tour.

Kicking off in August at The Belfast Empire Music Hall, this will be the first live tour for the award-winning podcast.

L-r: Kit Grier Mulvenna and Rory Powers - Credit: Ross Gamble

“We want to make sure that when people are coming to this show, there’s a reason they’re coming to see it live," Rory said. "We want it to be something you wouldn’t get just by listening to the podcast week to week."

While Rory and fellow founder Kit Grier Mulvenna have done live performances before at comedy festivals, the tour is a step up for the pair and they’re excited to meet the fanbase they have built over the past five years.

Rory said: “Podcasting is an isolated career.

"It’s a lot of time editing in bedrooms and recording in other bedrooms, so when you get these brief little windows where you get to meet the numbers on the screen - that have apparently been tuning in every week - that is by far the greatest bit."

L-r: Kit Grier Mulvenna and Rory Powers - Credit: Ross Gamble

This Paranormal Life has also been nominated for best comedy podcast at this year’s British Podcast Awards.

It is its second nomination since debuting in 2017, and the ceremony will take place on July 23.

“We are really proud to be an independent podcast in the truest sense of the word,” said Rory.

He added: “It is essentially two guys who started a show in a bedroom, just recording at the end of their regular nine-to-five jobs. And it wasn’t until the British Podcast Awards gave us a nomination years ago that the show started to gain traction.”

The duo will be performing in London at King’s Place in King's Cross on August 13.

Rory and Kit hope the UK tour will be a stepping stone for more international shows.

“Hopefully, the UK tour is a dry run for a future US tour, or possibly even further abroad,” said Rory.

He continued: “I feel like the UK tour is a fun crash test where Kit and I are the two dummies in the driving seat.”

