Cops break Covid-19 rules to have haircuts at Bethnal Green police station

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 3:57 PM January 26, 2021   
Bethnal Green Police Station.

A group of 31 officers breached Covid-19 rules to get haircuts at Bethnal Green Police Station. - Credit: Joe Lord

Thirty one police officers have broken Covid-19 rules to get haircuts from a professional barber while on duty.

Those who had their trims at Bethnal Green police station now face a £200 fine.

The group was investigated and found to have broken the rules following an allegation made on Sunday, January 17.

Two officers involved in organising the haircuts have been  warned they are under investigation for misconduct.

Det Ch Supt Marcus Barnett said: “It is deeply disappointing and frustrating that my officers have fallen short of the expectation to uphold Covid-19 regulations.

"Although officers donated money to charity as part of the haircut, this does not excuse them from what was a very poor decision. I expect a lot more of them.

“It is right therefore, officers should each face a £200 fine, as well as misconduct action for those two who organised this event."

He added that the public expect the police to be role models in following the regulations which are designed to prevent the spread of the "deadly" virus.

"I hope this action proves that police are not immune to enforcement of the rules, and we are prepared as an organisation to take action if we see officers have behaved irresponsibly," he said.

