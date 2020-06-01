Search

Bethnal Green police station temporarily closes for refurbishment

PUBLISHED: 10:00 01 June 2020

Bethnal Green police station will be temporarily closed for up to three months for refurbishment. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Bethnal Green police station is set to be closed for up to three months while the building is refurbished.

Work to modernise the Victoria Park Square station is due to begin this month, providing more flexible use of floor space and the ability to provide a 24/7 front counter service.

As such, the existing front counter closed last week, with the one at Shoreditch police station - around two miles away - opening at the same time.

Most staff based at Bethnal Green will also temporarily relocate to Shoreditch while the refurbishment takes place.

Chief Superintendent Marcus Barnett, Central East BCU commander, said: “The refurbishment of Bethnal Green police station is a necessary process.

“The building in its current form doesn’t provide our staff with the facilities or equipment to provide the best possible service to our communities.

“While I’m aware the temporary closure of the front counter at Bethnal Green may be a concern to some residents, I would like to stress that this is temporary – this police station and its 24-hour front counter will re-open as soon as refurbishments have been completed.”

