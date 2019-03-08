Search

Licence battle for shop that sold booze to a child and fake Durex condoms

PUBLISHED: 07:00 25 April 2019

Singh Supermarket in Roman Road. Pic: Google.

Singh Supermarket in Roman Road. Pic: Google.

Archant

A Bethnal Green shop faces losing its licence after staff sold alcohol to a child and allegedly traded counterfeit goods, including cigarettes and condoms.

Singh Supermarket in Roman Road, could be banned from selling alcohol after a string of alleged offences.

In August last year at Stratford Magistrates' court one employee pleaded guilty to selling a 15-year-old a bottle of Smirnoff Ice, while another admitted selling alcohol after the licensed hours.

Business director Manohar Singh Arora, who was not in the shop when the offences were committed, was ordered to pay £2,040 in fines and costs.

In 2013, eight boxes of Durex Classic Condoms were seized by inspectors who suspected they were fakes.

Durex later examined the products and confirmed they were counterfeit, according to documents submitted to Tower Hamlets Council.

The council decided not to pursue a prosecution but shop bosses were warned that they could face a £5,000 fine if caught again.

The same year Trading Standards and HMRC seized bottles of Glen's vodka and High Commissioner Whisky from the shop, according to the council.

Most recently more than 150 allegedly fake cigarettes, which may have may “posed a risk to public health”, were confiscated from the supermarket in 2017.

The shop is currently allowed to sell alcohol until 1am Monday to Saturday and until 10.30pm on Sundays. The licence will be reviewed at a meeting on April 30.

Pc Mark Perry, police licensing officer, said: “We believe that the owners and management have shown that they cannot be trusted to comply with any conditions imposed upon them.

“Despite being caught at various times breaching various laws they continue operate in total disregard to the Licensing Act, and various other regulations. We cannot trust the management, and therefore seek the license to be revoked.”

Sigha Supermarket has been approached for comment.

