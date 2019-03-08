Man, 23, found stabbed in Bethnal Green
PUBLISHED: 11:47 16 October 2019
Archant
A man has been found stabbed outside Bethnal Green tube station.
The 23-year old victim was suffering from slash wounds when officers arrived after being called to Cambridge Heath Road at 1.14am today (October 16).
A Met spokesman said: "He was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital. His condition has been assessed as not life-threatening."
A cordon has been put in place, but there have been no arrests although enquiries are continuing.