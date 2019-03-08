Man, 23, found stabbed in Bethnal Green

A 23-year old man was found stabbed in Cambridge Heath Road this morning. Picture: Google Archant

A man has been found stabbed outside Bethnal Green tube station.

The 23-year old victim was suffering from slash wounds when officers arrived after being called to Cambridge Heath Road at 1.14am today (October 16).

A Met spokesman said: "He was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital. His condition has been assessed as not life-threatening."

A cordon has been put in place, but there have been no arrests although enquiries are continuing.