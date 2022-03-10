Respects paid at Bethnal Green Tube disaster memorial service

Around 100 people turned out to pay their respects at a memorial service for those who died in the Bethnal Green Tube station disaster.

The service was held at St John’s Church, in Cambridge Heath Road, on Sunday (March 6) to mark 79 years since 173 people lost their lives in the crush.

Attendees included Rushanara Ali, Bethnal Green and Bow MP; mayor of Tower Hamlets, John Biggs; survivors of the disaster, including 92 year-old George Johnson, and victims' relatives.

"We were really pleased with how many turned up," Sandra Scotting MBE, honorary secretary of Stairway to Heaven Memorial Trust, which organises the event, said.

"George came for the first time so it was lovely to see him."

The service, commemorating the UK’s largest single loss of civilian life in the Second World War, involved the lighting of 173 candles.

Father Alan Green, rector of St John’s Church, spoke on

the extra relevance of the disaster as pictures of Ukrainian civilians rushing to underground stations to avoid Russian bombing are reported.

George Johnson, 92, attended the service - Credit: Stairway to Heaven Memorial Trust

Quoting the Dalai Lama, Fr Green told the congregation to "never give up, no matter what is going on" and called on those present to pray for those suffering in Ukraine.

"There was even more emotion this year because of the connection with Ukraine," Sandra said.

"The people we loved died trying to get to safety underground and today the people in Ukraine are doing the same.

"It’s important to remember that it’s innocent women and children at home that often make the sacrifice," she said.

"I tell children at schools that you’ve got to get on with your family, your

friends and people in other countries and we must avoid these things happening again."

Fr Green then led the attendees across the road to the memorial for a minute’s silence as firefighters from Bethnal Green Fire Station formed a guard of honour.

Sunday’s memorial service was the first held in-person since 2020.

Last year’s was held on Zoom, with Fr Green having to light all the candles by himself.

Firefighters formed a guard of honour - Credit: Stairway to Heaven Memorial Trust

Next year will be the disaster’s 80th anniversary and will be the last service held at St John’s, although Sandra added people are welcome to come along each year for a blessing at the memorial site.

"To go out on a high with a special service for the 80th will be good," Sandra said.

"We’re trying to get a member of the Royal Family to come along."