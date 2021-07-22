News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News

Bethnal Green rubbish 'attracts rats' as 'pingdemic' delays collections

Logo Icon

Alastair Lockhart, LDRS

Published: 7:17 PM July 22, 2021   
Rubbish on Cephas Avenue, Tower Hamlets.

Rubbish on Cephas Avenue, Tower Hamlets. - Credit: Joe Burn

Rubbish has been left to pile up uncollected on the streets of Bethnal Green during the summer heatwave because of the so-called pingdemic.

So many rubbish collectors have been told to isolate by the NHS Test and Trace app that it has caused delays to waste collections, Tower Hamlets Council said, with people reporting piles of bin bags and fly-tipping near Middleton Park. 

Residents of the area have reported that the rubbish is attracting rats and foxes.

This issue is impacting authorities all over the country as coronavirus cases soar and lockdown restrictions are eased.

A local woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, said the rubbish was attracting vermin and the mess had been impacted by the introduction of a low-traffic neighbourhood (LTN) next to the park. 

She said: “There are rats under those bins. I haven’t noticed a smell as such but I don’t get too close. The rats and foxes will tear the bags open and spread the rubbish all over the park. 

You may also want to watch:

“This road was recently made into an LTN. So is now very quiet at night which makes dumping and fly-tipping much easier."

Rubbish gets collected once a week, she claimed, with flats forced to leave excess bin bags outside.

Most Read

  1. 1 Poplar and Limehouse MP's trial on housing fraud charges set to start
  2. 2 Trial of Poplar and Limehouse MP opens on 'housing fraud' charges
  3. 3 Appeal after man allegedly 'spits at' woman travelling through Whitechapel, West Ham and Barking
  1. 4 Man arrested following triple stabbing in Isle of Dogs
  2. 5 What's on across the east London area this weekend
  3. 6 Apsana Begum's ex-husband may be behind housing bids, trial hears
  4. 7 Family things to do in London this summer
  5. 8 No arrests after triple stabbing in Isle of Dogs
  6. 9 Man dies on Isle of Dogs
  7. 10 German Doner Kebab restaurant to open in Canary Wharf

She called for Tower Hamlets Council to do more to clean up the streets.

“Some inspections would probably help, or some of the refuse collectors should be reporting these issues back,” she added.

A Tower Hamlets Council spokesperson said: “We are experiencing some disruptions to our waste collections due to factors such as staff absences due to illness and/or the requirement to self-isolate.

“Agency staff are in place to provide the usual service.

“However, there may still be delays to normal collection days and times.

“We are working hard to resume normal services as soon as possible.”

This comes after families plagued by rats and wild foxes called for more recycling collections on Poplar’s Teviot housing estate.

Skips were overflowing with collections just once a week, which is not sufficient during the pandemic, according to the Teviot tenants' action group. 


Bethnal Green News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Vaccinations are a reason for celebration

Coronavirus

Covid cases continue to go up across east London

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Platform ladder used to reach blaze at New Providence Wharf on May 7

London Fire Brigade

'We need taller ladder for fire rescue,' Tower Hamlets councillor urges

Mike Brooke

person
One of many protests this summer to "save Brick Lane" from commercial developers

Protest in Brick Lane planned over Truman Brewery scheme

Mike Brooke

person
Covid-19 cases double in East London in past week

Royal London Hospital

Covid unit reopens at Royal London as new cases spike

Mike Brooke

person