Betting shop locations restricted in Tower Hamlets

PUBLISHED: 10:04 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:04 26 November 2019

Tower Hamlets Council will not allow betting shops to open near schools, hospitals or gamblers anonymous meetings. Picture: PA

Tower Hamlets Council will not allow betting shops to open near schools, hospitals or gamblers anonymous meetings. Picture: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Bookmakers will no longer be able to open near schools, hospitals or places where gamblers anonymous meetings take place in Tower Hamlets.

The council has revised its gambling policy to "protect children and vulnerable adults", a spokesman said.

The borough already enforces some of the strictest gambling rules in the country. The last new betting shop to be approved by the council was a Paddy Power in Roman Road, which opened five years ago.

But the new policy means the local authority can restrict the opening of gambling venues near playgrounds, old people's homes as well as hospitals or near where gamblers anonymous meetings might be held.

Ann Sutcliffe, corporate director, said: "We know that gambling can take people down a difficult path and that the young, the vulnerable and those experiencing financial hardship are at particular risk of being lured in.

"Having a strong gambling policy provides us with the powers to stem the proliferation of new premises, to stop gambling and debt becoming a trigger for crime and disorder, while also preventing the targeting of children and vulnerable people."

