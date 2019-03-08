Campaign to reopen 100-year-old toilets in Island Gardens

Campaigners are trying to raise £25,000 to reopen a 100-year-old public toilet.

Lorraine Cavanagh has started fundraising to refurbish the Island Garden toilets next to the railway arches on the Isle of Dogs.

The toilets were built just after the First World War, but have been closed for more than a decade.

Tower Hamlets is one of three London boroughs to have no public toilets at all, according to statistics compiled by the BBC last year.

Ms Cavanagh said: "Unfortunately due to the lack of funds over the years to maintain the toilets they were eventually closed to the public and left to deteriorate. There was attempts to get the building listed in order to protect it but [it was] not considered that there was anything special about the building that should be preserved.

"Many islanders would love to see the toilets reopened again, not only as there is no public toilets available anywhere on the island but [because of the] historical memories it holds since the war."