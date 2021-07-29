Bidding for Harry Kane's signed jersey open in Wapping Youth FC auction
- Credit: TCL
Harry Kane has signed his football jersey and put it up for grabs in an auction to raise money to keep youngsters in Wapping off the streets.
He wore the shirt when he was in the TCL Mobile company’s promotion squad and has donated it to help Wapping Youth Football Club expand its work after lockdown, including raising funds for a youth centre.
The silent auction is online now until Saturday, July 31.
The club was set up in 2013 to provide “something different for the next generation of promising footballers” and started off with only nine players. It now has more than 100 on its books playing football.
“These young people are our future,” club chairman Nahimul Islam said.
“But the importance of our youth is disappearing, with centres closing. So we've taken it into our own hands to open as many youth centres as we can to secure the future of our kids.”
The winning auction bid gets the shirt in a frame, with an image of it being worn and a certificate of authenticity.
