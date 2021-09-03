News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Call made for revamped station's signs to be in both Bangla and English

Mike Brooke

Published: 11:30 AM September 3, 2021   
New ticket hall at Whitechapel leading to both Underground and Overground

New ticket hall at Whitechapel leading to both Underground and Overground - Credit: Mike Brooke

An appeal has been made to the mayor of London for station signs at Whitechapel to be made bilingual in Bangla as well as English. 

In a letter to London mayor Sadiq Khan, Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs asks City Hall and TfL to put up new signs in the two languages to reflect the East End’s diversity.    

The call comes after the new ticket hall opened to passengers and Crossrail’s Elizabeth line platforms were handed over to TfL at Whitechapel, ready for next year’s grand opening.

All in English... but Mayor of Tower Hamlets wants Bangla added

All in English... but Mayor of Tower Hamlets wants Bangla added - Credit: Mike Brooke

“Whitechapel is at the heart of the Bangladeshi community,” his letter to Sadiq Khan stresses. "Bilingual signs have been installed at Southall and replicating this at Whitechapel would be welcomed to mark the culture of British Bangladeshis and reflect the rich heritage and diversity.” 

His appeal follows a fact-finding mission to the station by London Assembly's Unmesh Desai, who represents the City and East area at City Hall.

The visit took in the Victorian façade, which has been retained as the entrance to the new ticket hall. The original dates back to 1871 when the East London Railway first opened to New Cross using Brunel’s new Thames Tunnel. 

The entrance - which was shut for five years with a temporary alternative in Durward Street - has been cleaned and opened up with step-free access to platforms. 

Unmesh Dessai inspects Elizabeth line... but has to wait a year before he can catch the first train

Unmesh Desai inspects Elizabeth line... but has to wait a year before he can catch the first train - Credit: London Assembly Labour Grp

Mr Desai said afterwards: “I was blown away by the upgrades. We’ve waited a long time to see the renovations that tick all the right boxes while keeping the character of the original entrance façade.

"It has been positive to see Whitechapel Road beginning to get some of its buzz back.” 

Other improvements include new lifts to platforms on the District and Hammersmith and City Underground lines and to the London Overground network, which is also having its platforms raised to create step-free access onto trains.

The station also has a “green roof” with plant life to improve biodiversity along Whitechapel Road. 

Long escalators from the Elizabeth line 90ft below street level at Whitechapel

Long escalators from the Elizabeth line 90ft below street level at Whitechapel - Credit: Mike Brooke

The new Elizabeth Line is deeper, at 90ft-below street level, reached by long escalators. 

The line opens in 2022 with direct links to the City and West End.

Eventually, the rest of the line will connect Whitechapel direct to Heathrow Airport in 34 minutes and slightly longer to Reading. Passengers going east will eventually be able to get to Canary Wharf, Stratford, Custom House, Shenfield and Abbey Wood without changing trains.

City Hall has been contacted for comment on the request to introduce bilingual signs. 

Coming soon... from hear to Heathrow direct in 34 minutes

Coming soon... from here to Heathrow direct in 34 minutes - Credit: Mike Brooke

