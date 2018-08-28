Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates visits Queen Mary University in Mile End

PUBLISHED: 13:07 29 January 2019

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates with Dr Shahidha Bari at Queen Mary University. Pic: Jonathancolephotography.com

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates with Dr Shahidha Bari at Queen Mary University. Pic: Jonathancolephotography.com

Jonathan Cole Photography Ltd

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told students at Queen Mary University that malnutrition and obesity will become major global public health issues in the future.

Bill Gates took questions from students in a wide-ranging Q&A. Pic: Jonathancolephotography.comBill Gates took questions from students in a wide-ranging Q&A. Pic: Jonathancolephotography.com

The billionaire gave an inspirational talk and took part in a Q&A to a packed audience during a visit to the university in Mile End last Friday.

When asked by a student medic about the healthcare issues likely to present a challenge in the next 20 to 30 years he said they would be malnutrition, but also obesity for the ‘rich world’.

“The one that is super underinvested in is malnutrition,” he said.

“It turns out that kids who have limited diets, their microbiome gets into an inflammatory state and they’re not able to absorb nutrition and that becomes a chronic thing.

Bill Gates spoke at an event at Queen Mary University. Pic: Jonathancolephotography.comBill Gates spoke at an event at Queen Mary University. Pic: Jonathancolephotography.com

“I still put malnutrition at the top even though the top 10 includes HIV vaccine and the TB vaccine.”

The Q&A was moderated by Dr Shahidha Bari, a senior lecturer in romanticism at the uni who is also a regular broadcaster on BBC radio.

Students also asked him about his interests in education, technology, philanthropy and why he chose to visit their particular university.

In response, he said: “Queen Mary was appealing because I’ve never been here before and yet the fact that this is a research university doing a lot of great work and it’s very diverse and it’s very engaged in the community I was fascinated by that, I thought it would be a great group of kids to answer questions with.

“Students are the people that are open minded and are going to shape where things go.”

Afia Ahmad, a second year student at Queen Mary studying accounting and management, said: “Bill Gates has done phenomenal work for promoting equity in health and opportunity around the world which is one of the core values of Queen Mary and I think having him here with us was an invaluable opportunity for students to learn from his life experiences.”

Professor Colin Bailey, president and principal of Queen Mary, added: “We were delighted to welcome Bill Gates to Queen Mary and to provide our students with an opportunity to speak with such an inspiring and influential person.

“His work has shaped the world we live in and we share his passion in tackling a number of global issues through our own academic research. Hopefully the event will encourage our students to think about what can be achieved throughout their lives.”

Most Read

Tower Hamlets keeps £7.5m in unclaimed council tax

Laurence Prax discovered that the council has �7.5million in unclaimed council tax rebates. Picture: LAURENCE PRAX

Police investigating racist video calling for Muslim schoolgirls to be sterilised

A screenshot from the video that has gone viral. Pic: Facebook

O’s boss says Elokobi situation has reached ‘conclusion’

Leyton Orient defender George Elokobi celebrates scoring against Beaconsfield Town with Matt Harrold (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Man arrested in connection with racist video calling for sterilisation of Muslim pupils

Picture: Metropolitan Police.

Stepney mum crowdfunds for Reece Kempley’s therapy after prankster puts him in wheelchair

Reece and his mum at his temportary Isle of Dogs flat. Picture: Mike Brooke

Most Read

Tower Hamlets keeps £7.5m in unclaimed council tax

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police investigating racist video calling for Muslim schoolgirls to be sterilised

#includeImage($article, 225)

O’s boss says Elokobi situation has reached ‘conclusion’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man arrested in connection with racist video calling for sterilisation of Muslim pupils

#includeImage($article, 225)

Stepney mum crowdfunds for Reece Kempley’s therapy after prankster puts him in wheelchair

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East London Advertiser

O’s fans are 12th man insists new boy JMD

Leyton Orient fans celebrate (pic: Simon O'Connor).

We lost belief in Bengal defeat, admits Woods manager Safer

Woodford Town manager Dee Safer (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates visits Queen Mary University in Mile End

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates with Dr Shahidha Bari at Queen Mary University. Pic: Jonathancolephotography.com

All Points East 2019: The Strokes named as fifth headline act

Julian Casablancas (left) and The Strokes will play All Points East 2019. Picture: Matt Crossick / PA

Man arrested in connection with racist video calling for sterilisation of Muslim pupils

Picture: Metropolitan Police.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists