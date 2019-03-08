Bird-spotting puppet adventure show comes to Half Moon Theatre in Limehouse

Tall Tree Theatre is bringing their bird-spotting puppet adventure Lily & the Baby Albatross to Half Moon Theatre on November 2. Picture: courtesy of Half Moon Theatre. Archant

A bird-spotting puppet adventure show for children under five is coming to Limehouse.

Tall Tree Theatre brings Lily and the Baby Albatross to Half Moon Theatre on Saturday, November 2, at 11am, 1pm and 3pm.

Lily and Nina are out on their fishing boat on another voyage full of music and song.

Their latest adventure is all about birds - big and small, fast and slow, flapping and gliding and pecking at the carefully placed bait.

Half Moon director Chris Elwell said: "With live music, songs and plenty of feathery puppet birds, this is a nature adventure that has wings and will take audiences on a joyous flight involving fishing boats, bait and birds - big and small."

The show is recommended for children aged 18 months to four and lasts 25 minutes, plus a session to meet the adventurers and their puppets afterwards.

Tickets are £7 and available from the box office, online at halfmoon.org.uk or by calling 020 7709 8900.