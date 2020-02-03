Campaigners call on town hall chiefs to devise 'visionary' social homes alternative to Bishopsgate Goodsyard scheme

Campaigners want town hall chiefs to come up with an alternative to a "monstrous" development to help solve the capital's housing crisis.

Members of the Weavers Community Action Group want Hackney and Tower Hamlets councils to follow the example of the masterminds behind the Boundary Estate and devise an alternative scheme for the Bishopsgate Goodsyard site.

The Boundary Estate opened in 1900 and is one of the earliest social housing schemes built by a council.

The campaigners want something similar at the 10.5 acre Goodsyard site in Shoreditch instead of 10 buildings rising from 29m to 142m in height proposed in an amended planning application.

About 50 neighbours attended a public meeting at St. Hilda's East Community Centre in Club Row on Thursday, January 30 to discuss the updated bid, consider how to campaign against it and "paint an alternative vision" of the site.

Weavers member Jonathan Moberly said: "The Boundary Estate is iconic. We would like to see local government take up the challenge to do something similarly visionary for the 21st century."

Mr Moberly told the audience the Goodsyard site, originally a railway viaduct built in 1840 but derelict after a fire in the 1960s, remains in public ownership.

He asked why town and city hall chiefs don't see this as an opportunity to do something.

The developers behind the bid, Hammerson and Ballymore, have an option to build if they can get planning permission. But the project has been in limbo since former London mayor Boris Johnson took the power to rule on the planning application away from Hackney and Tower Hamlets in 2015.

A hearing was to be held at City Hall in 2016 for the former mayor to decide whether to give the green light.

But Mr Johnson then deferred the decision following a request from Hammerson and Ballymore to allow time to amend their original application. The current bid is now under consideration.

Audience members gasped when they were shown Hammerson and Ballymore's current proposals with computer generated images showing exisiting buildings dwarfed by blocks, one of which was dubbed Godzilla because of its towering appearance.

"It's a monstrous development," Mr Moberly said.

The meeting heard how the developers have dropped the number of homes in the original bid from 1,350 to 500 with 50 per cent of them being "affordable".

But neighbours at the meeting feared the size and scale of the development would plunge their homes in darkness from overshadowing.

A total of 18,390 square metres of retail space also forms part of the plans as well as a hotel, open spaces and restoration of the Grade II-listed Oriel Gate and Braithwaite Viaduct.

Resident, Lucy Rogers, a member of the More Light More Power campaign group, said nothing much had been done with the site since it was bought by developers from Railtrack in a "fire sale".

"Developers come and go and their fortunes change, but we're here all the time. We need something lasting," she said.

Krissie Nicolson from the East End Trades Guild warned that small businesses could be forced out just as much as local people by rising costs resulting from the area's regeneration.

Ms Nicolson said: "It's a matter of profound shame that this development does so little for the community and local economy."

Andrea Shortell from St. Hilda's said that in the last 10 years the community around the site has become "incredibly invisible" with soaring rents leaving locals in precarious situations.

"What we don't want is this to proliferate," she added.

Asked what could be done to thwart the plans, Mr Moberly urged people to comment on the application, leaflet neighbours and contact councillors. He added campaigners hoped to push the issue onto the London mayoral election agenda.

On why Hackney mayor Philip Glanville and his Tower Hamlets' counterpart John Biggs weren't doing more, Mr Moberly said: "They're not jumping up and down because we're not jumping up and down.

"We've got to up our game," he added.