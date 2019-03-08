Bishopsgate Goodsyard: Campaigners call for more details of scheme from developers

Campaigners have urged Bishopsgate Goodsyard developers to share all the details of revised plans for the scheme.

More Light More Power members criticised Hammerson and Ballymore for not publishing in full the amended application which the firms have submitted to City Hall and say will be made public in due course.

The campaigners welcomed the withdrawal of the first application - slammed for not benefiting the whole community.

But concerns remain after they studied the few details that actually were released last week.

Lucy Rogers, campaign spokeswoman, said: "We want to see an exemplary development with genuinely affordable housing, the right workspace and proper open space. We need to see the planning documents."

The campaigners fear the height and scale of tower blocks will still create "a giant wall of buildings" casting a shadow over homes.

But the developers say these have been reduced, with the tallest building 35 metres lower than before.

Campaigners welcomed a proposed forest garden, but plans appeared to show "urban parsley" rather than substantial space.

A Hammerson and Ballymore spokesman said the site will have more than six acres of public space, 25per cent more than before, covering more than 50pc of the total area.

He added: "The park will be a fantastic benefit to Shoreditch and London."

On More Light More Power members' demands for a "significant" area to be devoted to a promised culture hub the developers said there will be spaces in the restored Braithwaite Arches and a building in Brick Lane.

The campaigners called for more details on business workspaces and social homes.

The spokesman said "affordable" homes levels have risen from 15pc to 50pc but the exact tenure mix is being discussed with City Hall.

Campaigners also took aim at the application process - with mayor of London Sadiq Khan deciding on the plans - as "murky", complaining the public have no say.

A spokesman for the mayor said: "Plans will be subject to a full public consultation.

"A public hearing will then be held - at which interested parties will be able to speak - before the mayor makes a final decision."