Witness appeal to crash at A102 Blackwall Tunnel with car and 2 lorries
PUBLISHED: 12:00 05 November 2020
Police are appealing for witnesses after a rush-hour crash on the A102 Blackwall Tunnel approach involving a car with two lorries.
The car driver was taken to the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel following the crash during the Monday morning peak-hour on October 26, on the south-side approach heading north towards the Poplar end of the tunnel.
He was in collision at first with a heavy goods vehicle at 8.20am before collision with a second lorry.
An emergency fire crew and an ambulance had to be brought in to deal with the incident affecting northbound traffic that morning.
Witnesses or any driver who may have caught the incident on dash cam or anyone with information is being urged to email the Met’s Prosecutions Team quoting reference Cad 1307/26Oct.
