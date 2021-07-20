Councillors approve 900 home Blackwall Yard development

Published: 6:02 PM July 20, 2021

A riverside development in Poplar including 900 homes, a school and shop space has been given the go-ahead.

Tower Hamlets councillors approved the plans for Blackwall Yard.

The scheme will include five buildings ranging between nine and 39 storeys tall, as well as a new primary school and nursery and 1,500 square metres of commercial and retail space on the banks of the Thames.

Designed by Glenn Howells Architects, Panter Hudspith, and White Artiketer, the plans also include environmental improvements to the area, as well as car and bike parking.

The grade two-listed Graving Dock will be developed and incorporated into the new public space, with one section filled with water to be used as either a pond or an open-air swimming pool.

The two largest buildings, one 33 storeys and the other 39, will include both residential and commercial spaces.

Developers have agreed that 35 per cent of the 898 planned homes on the site will be 'affordable' housing.

The fifth building is designed by architects Panter Hudspith and will feature the development’s 'affordable' homes and the primary school.

William Poole, a partner at Glenn Howells, said “We’re thrilled to have received planning permission on this highly ambitious, community-focussed project.

“With sustainable living at its heart, Blackwall Yard will bring together an incredible array of public benefits, including the restored Graving Dock, a new primary school and more than half a hectare of public realm that provides local residents with much needed outside space."

Michael Woodford, whose company White Arkitekter designed the buildings closest to the river, added: “Blackwall Yard represents a unique opportunity to create a truly sustainable mixed-use residential neighbourhood on the River Thames.

“The scheme will create an essential link between existing communities and the riverfront.

"By opening up the Thames River Path, the historic Graving Dock will be brought back into public use as part of a convivial public realm, and we’re delighted to receive planning following collaboration with Hadley and the fantastic design team.”

Council planning bosses have allowed the development with an investment obligation of £2 million, a commitment to 20 per cent of local labour in construction and apprenticeships and a commitment to public access through the Thames Path, among other obligations.

Approval for the new scheme was passed unanimously by the council's strategic development committee on July 14.