Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

'Tell us who killed Blair Peach': Anti-racism campaigner's friend urges Met to name killer on 40th anniversary of his death

PUBLISHED: 10:00 07 May 2019

John Lockwood, a friend of Blair Peach's, speaks to the audience. Picture: TOWER HAMLETS SUTR

John Lockwood, a friend of Blair Peach's, speaks to the audience. Picture: TOWER HAMLETS SUTR

Archant

An anti-racism campaigner’s friend has vowed supporters will never give up their fight to get his killer named 40 years after his death at the hands of police.

Anti-racism campaign group Stand Up To Racism organised a meeting to mark 40 years since Blair Peach's death. Picture: TOWER HAMLETS SUTRAnti-racism campaign group Stand Up To Racism organised a meeting to mark 40 years since Blair Peach's death. Picture: TOWER HAMLETS SUTR

John Lockwood spoke at a public meeting at the Muslim Centre in Whitechapel Road to mark the anniversary of Blair Peach's death following a race riot in April 1979.

Mr Lockwood said: “Blair did not give his life. When he was killed so brutally he was attempting to go home to his loved ones.

“The police tell us they can't find out who killed Blair. We need to say to them, tell us who killed Blair.”

Mr Peach taught at Phoenix School in Bow and was the president of the East London Teachers' Association.

People heard about Blair Peach's life, legacy and the parallels between Britain in the 1970s and today. Picture: TOWER HAMLETS SUTRPeople heard about Blair Peach's life, legacy and the parallels between Britain in the 1970s and today. Picture: TOWER HAMLETS SUTR

He was knocked over the head following a demonstration against the far right political party, National Front, in Southall. He died a day later.

An investigation by commander John Cass of the Met's complaints investigation bureau concluded he had probably been killed by one of six special patrol group (SPG) officers.

The SPG was a Met unit tasked with tackling serious public disorder.

Mr Lockwood described how he met Mr Peach when they were teaching in the East End in 1978.

“Blair was the sage who we looked up to,” he said.

You may also want to watch:

He described racists ploughing into him and Blair in one attack outside Whitechapel station.

“As we picked ourselves up, Blair said to me, 'I'll never be any good at this street fighting'.

“The truth is none of us were street fighters. But we had 13 million trade unionists to whom we could go and say, 'Stand shoulder to shoulder with us'.”

Recalling their last conversation, he described confessing to Blair he would not be at the Southall demo.

“Blair was not impressed. The word 'dilettante' was used. I was outraged,” he said.

But then Blair – a 'master of the wind up' – laughed out loud at the tease.

And Mr Lockwood described the period following Blair's death as 'extremely dark' repeating his call for justice.

John McLoughlin from Tower Hamlets UNISON said: “It's important to remember [Blair's] role, but also the parallels with what we face today and the need to continue organising against racism.”

A Met spokesman said: “In 2011, the then commissioner, Sir Paul Stephenson, expressed his 'deep regret' that after more than three decades we were still unable to provide the family and friends of Blair Peach with definitive answers regarding the terrible circumstances of his death.

“This remains a matter of great regret for the Met but it is important to recognise the changes that have occurred in policing since 1979.”

The meeting was organised by campaign group, Stand Up To Racism.

Most Read

Police hunting Aldgate sex attacker ask if you know this man

Police appeal to trace this man following attack on woman at Aldgate on Good Friday. Picture: City Police

Tower Hamlets residents invited to UK’s largest ever ‘lung MOT’

Prof Sam James is chief investigator in the study: “This large-scale study gives us a unique opportunity to detect lung cancer earlier, when treatment is more likely to be successful.

How David Attenborough’s global warming message turned into Bethnal Green street mural

David Attenborough's mural image. Picture: Ken Mears

Move to get online data by Tower Hamlets on who’s letting out their homes to tourists

Plea to government for access to holiday lettings online data. Picture: Mike Brooke

Families get ‘virtual reality’ fitness tasters at Mile End’s revamped leisure centre

One youngster enjoying the 'soft play' launch at Mile End leisure centre. Picture: Rehan Jamil

Most Read

Police hunting Aldgate sex attacker ask if you know this man

Police appeal to trace this man following attack on woman at Aldgate on Good Friday. Picture: City Police

Tower Hamlets residents invited to UK’s largest ever ‘lung MOT’

Prof Sam James is chief investigator in the study: “This large-scale study gives us a unique opportunity to detect lung cancer earlier, when treatment is more likely to be successful.

How David Attenborough’s global warming message turned into Bethnal Green street mural

David Attenborough's mural image. Picture: Ken Mears

Move to get online data by Tower Hamlets on who’s letting out their homes to tourists

Plea to government for access to holiday lettings online data. Picture: Mike Brooke

Families get ‘virtual reality’ fitness tasters at Mile End’s revamped leisure centre

One youngster enjoying the 'soft play' launch at Mile End leisure centre. Picture: Rehan Jamil

Latest from the East London Advertiser

O’s head coach knew last season he had special group

Justin Edinburgh is congratulated by his Leyton Orient players after winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Cricket: Beard glad to be back in Essex line-up

Aaron Beard on fielding duty for Essex during Kent Spitfires vs Essex Eagles, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Kent County Cricket Ground on 5th May 2019

Inquest begins into deaths of London Bridge terror attack victims

The victims, clockwise from top left: Christine Archibald, 30, Kirsty Boden; 28, Sara Zelenak, 21, Sebastien Belanger, 36, Alexandre Pigeard, 26, James McMullan, 32, Ignacio Echeverría Miralles de Imperial, 39, and Xavier Thomas, 45. Picture: MET POLICE

‘Tell us who killed Blair Peach’: Anti-racism campaigner’s friend urges Met to name killer on 40th anniversary of his death

John Lockwood, a friend of Blair Peach's, speaks to the audience. Picture: TOWER HAMLETS SUTR

Queen Mary bone graft pioneer hopes Royal Mail’s stamp of approval will finally impress her children

Dr Karin Hing of the school of engineering and materials at Queen Mary University of London with the stamp dedicated to her work on bone grafts. Picture: ROYAL MAIL/ PAUL DAVEY/ SWNS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists