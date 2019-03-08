Search

Blair Peach commemoration to be held in Whitechapel 40 years after anti-racism campaigner's death

PUBLISHED: 15:42 23 April 2019

A commemoration for an anti-racism campaigner who died 40 years ago is due to take place this evening.

Campaigner Blair Peach taught at the Phoenix School in Bow and was the president of the East London Teachers' Association.

He died the day after an anti-Nazi demonstration in Southall 40 years ago today and to mark the anniversary a public meeting is to be held at the Muslim Centre in Whitechapel Road, Whitechapel at 6.30pm.

A spokeswoman for the campaign group Stand Up To Racism, which is organising the event, said: “Forty years later we face a growing threat from far right and fascist organisations.

“The East End has a proud history of resisting racism and fascism. We need to do this now more than ever.”

Peach was knocked over the head during the demonstration against the National Front which was holding an election meeting at the Town Hall before he died.

An investigation by commander John Cass of the Met's complaints investigation bureau concluded that he had most probably been killed by one of six special patrol group officers.

