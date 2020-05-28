Search

Advanced search

Updated

Four people rescued from blaze at Bethnal Green block of flats

PUBLISHED: 09:41 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:25 28 May 2020

The fire brigade was called at 3.28am after a fire broke out at a block of flats in Bethnal Green. Picture: Shafi Azam

The fire brigade was called at 3.28am after a fire broke out at a block of flats in Bethnal Green. Picture: Shafi Azam

Archant

Four people were rescued by firefighters and more than 100 residents escaped as a blaze ripped through a block of flats in Bethnal Green.

A blaze blaze ripped through the roof of flats in Hadleigh Close. Picture: Shafi AzamA blaze blaze ripped through the roof of flats in Hadleigh Close. Picture: Shafi Azam

Ten fire engines and around 80 personnel tackled the roof fire on Hadleigh Close after the brigade was called at 3.28am today (May 28).

London Fire Brigade (LFB) received 25 calls to 999 about the visible blaze, including one from a person who was trapped inside the building and unable to escape due to fire, heat and smoke.

Station Commander Paul Morgan, who was at the scene, said: “(The caller) was given vital fire survival guidance information before fire crews arrived.

“Two women were rescued from a fourth floor flat via a 13.5 metre ladder.

Ten fire engines and around 80 personnel tackled the blaze. Picture: Shafi AzamTen fire engines and around 80 personnel tackled the blaze. Picture: Shafi Azam

“A man and a woman were also rescued by firefighters via an internal staircase.

“The man was taken to hospital as a precaution by London Ambulance Service crews.

“Two adults and a child left the flat where the fire is believed to have started before firefighters arrived.

“Over 100 residents self-evacuated from the property.”

The fire was under control by 5.39am.

The roof of the building was destroyed in the blaze.

Firefighters from Bethnal Green, Whitechapel, Shadwell, Shoreditch, Dowgate, Homerton, Soho, Islington and Stratford fire stations were at the scene.

LFB says firefighters will remain at the scene of the blaze throughout the morning.

The brigade and Metropolitan Police Service are investigating what caused the fire.

People who live nearby are advised to keep windows and doors closed due to smoke in the area.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

The George Tavern ready to reopen in the Commercial Road despite early scrape with coronavirus

Cheers! ...Pauline Forster ready to serve up the first pint when The George Tavern reopens after the pandemic emergency. Picture: Mike Brooke

From China to Bow, meet the volunteer determined to make her mark in the coronavirus relief effort

Emily Hodson has been involved with several volunteering projects in Tower Hamlets since returning from China earlier this year, including delivering hot meals to those who are shielding. Picture: Emily Hodson

Two arrested as police seize 5kg of cocaine and £400k in cash

Police seized drugs and cash after stopping a minicab near the Aldgate East Underground station. Picture: Google

Police net £20,000 drugs and cash and arrest 17 suspects in Tower Hamlets’ Operation Continuum

Nabbed! 17 suspects arrested in Operation Continuum targetting drug gangs on streets of the East End. Picture: Met Police

‘The very best of humanity’: Tributes to charity worker found dead at home after self-isolating

Tributes have been paid to Josephine Mukanjira. Picture: Bekele Woyecha/LDRS

Most Read

The George Tavern ready to reopen in the Commercial Road despite early scrape with coronavirus

Cheers! ...Pauline Forster ready to serve up the first pint when The George Tavern reopens after the pandemic emergency. Picture: Mike Brooke

From China to Bow, meet the volunteer determined to make her mark in the coronavirus relief effort

Emily Hodson has been involved with several volunteering projects in Tower Hamlets since returning from China earlier this year, including delivering hot meals to those who are shielding. Picture: Emily Hodson

Two arrested as police seize 5kg of cocaine and £400k in cash

Police seized drugs and cash after stopping a minicab near the Aldgate East Underground station. Picture: Google

Police net £20,000 drugs and cash and arrest 17 suspects in Tower Hamlets’ Operation Continuum

Nabbed! 17 suspects arrested in Operation Continuum targetting drug gangs on streets of the East End. Picture: Met Police

‘The very best of humanity’: Tributes to charity worker found dead at home after self-isolating

Tributes have been paid to Josephine Mukanjira. Picture: Bekele Woyecha/LDRS

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Four people rescued from blaze at Bethnal Green block of flats

The fire brigade was called at 3.28am after a fire broke out at a block of flats in Bethnal Green. Picture: Shafi Azam

Tower Hamlets campaigners call for urgent action to allow social distancing on school run

Campaigners want more school streets so that social distancing can still be observed at pick up and drop off times. Picture: LBTH

Morgan: I’d be surprised if T20 World Cup goes ahead

England's Eoin Morgan during a nets session (pic Anthony Devlin/PA)

Top flight clubs to continue talks after agreeing to resume contact training

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane during a training session at the Tottenham Hotspur Training Ground, Enfield (Pic: Adam Davy/PA)

Coronavirus: Premier League clubs agree contact training

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (left) Matteo Guendouzi and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the training session at London Colney (Pic: John Walton/PA)
Drive 24