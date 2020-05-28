Four people rescued from blaze at Bethnal Green block of flats

The fire brigade was called at 3.28am after a fire broke out at a block of flats in Bethnal Green. Picture: Shafi Azam Archant

Four people were rescued by firefighters and more than 100 residents escaped as a blaze ripped through a block of flats in Bethnal Green.

A blaze blaze ripped through the roof of flats in Hadleigh Close. Picture: Shafi Azam A blaze blaze ripped through the roof of flats in Hadleigh Close. Picture: Shafi Azam

Ten fire engines and around 80 personnel tackled the roof fire on Hadleigh Close after the brigade was called at 3.28am today (May 28).

London Fire Brigade (LFB) received 25 calls to 999 about the visible blaze, including one from a person who was trapped inside the building and unable to escape due to fire, heat and smoke.

Station Commander Paul Morgan, who was at the scene, said: “(The caller) was given vital fire survival guidance information before fire crews arrived.

“Two women were rescued from a fourth floor flat via a 13.5 metre ladder.

Ten fire engines and around 80 personnel tackled the blaze. Picture: Shafi Azam Ten fire engines and around 80 personnel tackled the blaze. Picture: Shafi Azam

“A man and a woman were also rescued by firefighters via an internal staircase.

“The man was taken to hospital as a precaution by London Ambulance Service crews.

“Two adults and a child left the flat where the fire is believed to have started before firefighters arrived.

“Over 100 residents self-evacuated from the property.”

The fire was under control by 5.39am.

The roof of the building was destroyed in the blaze.

Firefighters from Bethnal Green, Whitechapel, Shadwell, Shoreditch, Dowgate, Homerton, Soho, Islington and Stratford fire stations were at the scene.

LFB says firefighters will remain at the scene of the blaze throughout the morning.

The brigade and Metropolitan Police Service are investigating what caused the fire.

People who live nearby are advised to keep windows and doors closed due to smoke in the area.