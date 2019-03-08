Action plan to tackle childhood obesity

More must be done to combat childhood obesity in Tower Hamlets, health and education professionals have said.

More than 42 per cent of Year 6 children in the borough are obese or overweight, according to Public Health statistics.

In a report to Tower Hamlets health and well-being board, Somen Banerjee, director of Public Health, said: "Although a wide range of activity is taking place, refreshed strategic direction is needed that identifies where we are having most and least impact and how we can best work in partnership to maximise outcomes."

Martin Smith, head of PE at Stepney Green College, spoke to the board on Wednesday, July 17.

"Some of the biggest changes are in the Year 7s who are coming into the our schools," he told the committee.

"They are the unhealthiest we have ever seen."

He said schools needed to have better funding for sports lessons and more access to council-run facilities.

The board agreed to develop a detailed action plan to fight childhood obesity, which will be presented next month.