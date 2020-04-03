Search

Advanced search

NHS hero from Bow refuses to let autism hold him back

PUBLISHED: 17:00 03 April 2020

Bobby Price is an NHS worker at the Royal London hospital, Whitechapel. Picture: Emma Price

Bobby Price is an NHS worker at the Royal London hospital, Whitechapel. Picture: Emma Price

Archant

The battle against coronavirus has shown the true value of the NHS, as its workers receive the hero status they have always warranted.

Bobby Price is one such hero; the 24-year-old from Bow works at the nearby Royal London Hospital, Whitechapel, as a trainee equipment manager.

Though he didn’t expect to be working under such extraordinary circumstances, Bobby – who has autism and learning disabilities – has always aspired to work for the NHS.

That determination led the then 22-year-old to join a supported internship programme in 2018, which was designed to help Bobby develop the skills to transition into meaningful work.

And that he did.

Bobby has been an NHS worker since last year, much to the pride of mum Emma Price, who chose to tell his story in World Autism Awareness Week:

“All Bobby has ever wanted is to work for the NHS, and it’s come true for him,” she said.

You may also want to watch:

“It makes me so proud to see him in his scrubs, working at the hospital and doing his part for the NHS; young people like Bobby are making an amazing impact.”

Calling her son an “inspiration”, Emma says Bobby’s success is down to mindset: “I take the lead from Bobby because his attitude is amazing. He always says to me ‘I work for the NHS and the NHS needs me’ – I find that so inspiring.”

The journey for mother and son hasn’t been easy, however.

Emma acknowledges that Bobby “wouldn’t be where he is today” without the efforts of the DFN charitable foundation, which runs the internship programme that so improved Bobby’s employment prospects.

The 24-year-old always had the desire to work for the NHS, but thanks to the programme, he now also has the skillset.

Emma says he is popular amongst his colleagues too: “I get told by his managers that the storerooms have never been this tidy and stock control has never been so good.”

The NHS needs dedicated workers more than ever. That’s why it has never been more important for people like Bobby to have a pathway.

He is proof that, with the right nurturing, those with autism or learning disabilities can become NHS heroes themselves.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Council worker secured thousands of pounds in anti-terror cash for friend

The investigation into Tower Hamlets Council's youth service concluded in 2017. Picture: Mike Brooke

Appeal after boy, 16, stabbed inside a bakery in Poplar

The police are appealing for help identifying this man following the stabbing of a boy in a Poplar bakery. Picture: MPS

Drug dealers and canister sniffers flouting Coronavirus lockdown say troubled Stepney families

Nitrousoxide cannisters litter the streets of Stepney where youths get their kicks. Picture: Mike Brooke

Victoria Park closure provokes huge criticism from Tower Hamlets residents

Victoria Park in Tower Hamlets is now closed due to coronavirus. Picture: Ken Mears

There with you: East London cabbie runs NHS hospital staff home free after their long shifts

Hero cabbie Michael Hayes wairting outside Newham Hospital to take NHS staff home free. Picture: Barts NHS Trust

Most Read

Council worker secured thousands of pounds in anti-terror cash for friend

The investigation into Tower Hamlets Council's youth service concluded in 2017. Picture: Mike Brooke

Appeal after boy, 16, stabbed inside a bakery in Poplar

The police are appealing for help identifying this man following the stabbing of a boy in a Poplar bakery. Picture: MPS

Drug dealers and canister sniffers flouting Coronavirus lockdown say troubled Stepney families

Nitrousoxide cannisters litter the streets of Stepney where youths get their kicks. Picture: Mike Brooke

Victoria Park closure provokes huge criticism from Tower Hamlets residents

Victoria Park in Tower Hamlets is now closed due to coronavirus. Picture: Ken Mears

There with you: East London cabbie runs NHS hospital staff home free after their long shifts

Hero cabbie Michael Hayes wairting outside Newham Hospital to take NHS staff home free. Picture: Barts NHS Trust

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Outside the Aspen Tree in Collier Row. Picture: Joe Agius

Cricket: Essex captain Westley keeping busy during lockdown

Essex Eagles' Tom Westley bats during the Vitality T20 Blast finals day at Edgbaston

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 3

Andy Murray celebrates with his trophy after defeating Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Coronavirus: Joshua-Pulev postponed

Anthony Joshua (left) and Kubrat Pulev

Coronavirus: Premier League to help Football League, National League, NHS

The Premier League trophy.
Drive 24