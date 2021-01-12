News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Teenager found dead in Victoria Park

Andrew Brookes

Published: 3:22 PM January 12, 2021   
An entrance to Victoria Park

A male, believed to be aged in his teens, was found unresponsive in Victoria Park. - Credit: Google

A body was found in Victoria Park this morning.

Police were called just before 7am to reports a man, believed to be a teenager, had been found unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "The death is not being treated as suspicious.

"A file will be prepared for the coroner."

Samaritans provides confidential emotional support for anyone who is struggling to cope or experiencing feelings of distress or despair. Call the helpline for free, any time, on 116 123.

