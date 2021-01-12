Teenager found dead in Victoria Park

Published: 3:22 PM January 12, 2021

A male, believed to be aged in his teens, was found unresponsive in Victoria Park. - Credit: Google

A body was found in Victoria Park this morning.

Police were called just before 7am to reports a man, believed to be a teenager, had been found unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "The death is not being treated as suspicious.

"A file will be prepared for the coroner."

You may also want to watch:

Samaritans provides confidential emotional support for anyone who is struggling to cope or experiencing feelings of distress or despair. Call the helpline for free, any time, on 116 123.