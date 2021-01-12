Teenager found dead in Victoria Park
Published: 3:22 PM January 12, 2021
A body was found in Victoria Park this morning.
Police were called just before 7am to reports a man, believed to be a teenager, had been found unresponsive.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "The death is not being treated as suspicious.
"A file will be prepared for the coroner."
Samaritans provides confidential emotional support for anyone who is struggling to cope or experiencing feelings of distress or despair. Call the helpline for free, any time, on 116 123.
