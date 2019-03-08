Imran making UK debut with his band at east London's Boishakhi Mela festival in June

Three of the biggest stars of Bengali music have been booked by Tower Hamlets Council for east London's summer Boishakhi Mela, the biggest Bengali street festival outside South Asia.

Joining the line-up on stage... folk singers Lovely Deb (left) and Belly Afroz. Picture source: LBTH Joining the line-up on stage... folk singers Lovely Deb (left) and Belly Afroz. Picture source: LBTH

The three stars—Imran, Lovely Deb and Belly Afroz—are topping the Sunday line-up on stage when the mela festival opens at Weavers Fields park in Bethnal Green on June 30.

Imran makes his debut UK performance at the mela with his band. The composer-singer's songs have featured in hit Bollywood films such as Samraat, the King Is Here and Anupam.

He is joined on the bill by folk singers Lovely Deb from the Sylhet region of Bangladesh, making her first visit to Britain since 2004, and emerging star Belly Afroz.

Internationally-acclaimed Naz and Bolly Flex are returning to stage their dance moves inspired by classic Bollywood styles with a contemporary twist.

The mela attracted around 40,000 revellers last year from all over the country and abroad to sample local, national and international Bengali arts, music and culture.

The mela also has stalls offering food and craft products. Traders have till May 31 to apply to the council.