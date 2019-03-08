Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Imran making UK debut with his band at east London's Boishakhi Mela festival in June

PUBLISHED: 17:00 14 May 2019

Imran making debut UK performance at 2019 mela with his band on June 30. Picture source: LBTH

Imran making debut UK performance at 2019 mela with his band on June 30. Picture source: LBTH

LBTH

Three of the biggest stars of Bengali music have been booked by Tower Hamlets Council for east London's summer Boishakhi Mela, the biggest Bengali street festival outside South Asia.

Joining the line-up on stage... folk singers Lovely Deb (left) and Belly Afroz. Picture source: LBTHJoining the line-up on stage... folk singers Lovely Deb (left) and Belly Afroz. Picture source: LBTH

The three stars—Imran, Lovely Deb and Belly Afroz—are topping the Sunday line-up on stage when the mela festival opens at Weavers Fields park in Bethnal Green on June 30.

Imran makes his debut UK performance at the mela with his band. The composer-singer's songs have featured in hit Bollywood films such as Samraat, the King Is Here and Anupam.

He is joined on the bill by folk singers Lovely Deb from the Sylhet region of Bangladesh, making her first visit to Britain since 2004, and emerging star Belly Afroz.

Internationally-acclaimed Naz and Bolly Flex are returning to stage their dance moves inspired by classic Bollywood styles with a contemporary twist.

The mela attracted around 40,000 revellers last year from all over the country and abroad to sample local, national and international Bengali arts, music and culture.

The mela also has stalls offering food and craft products. Traders have till May 31 to apply to the council.

Most Read

Chelsea ex-midfielder Ambrose kicks in to save Bethnal Green’s historic Raine’s Foundation school

Ex-Chelsea player Micky Ambrose... fighting to save Raine's Foundation School. Picture: Mike Brooke

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Shopkeeper caught in ‘Bazar’ police sting in Limehouse selling knife to minor

Foster carer Kim Beard. Picture: Rehan Jamil

Murder charge: Man in court after Linda McArity was found dead in Poplar tower block

Man in court charged with Linda McArity's murder in Poplar. Picture: Google

Meet the woman who’s become a mum to more than 30 young people

Foster carer Kim Beard. Picture: Rehan Jamil

Most Read

Chelsea ex-midfielder Ambrose kicks in to save Bethnal Green’s historic Raine’s Foundation school

Ex-Chelsea player Micky Ambrose... fighting to save Raine's Foundation School. Picture: Mike Brooke

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Shopkeeper caught in ‘Bazar’ police sting in Limehouse selling knife to minor

Foster carer Kim Beard. Picture: Rehan Jamil

Murder charge: Man in court after Linda McArity was found dead in Poplar tower block

Man in court charged with Linda McArity's murder in Poplar. Picture: Google

Meet the woman who’s become a mum to more than 30 young people

Foster carer Kim Beard. Picture: Rehan Jamil

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Embleton insists O’s visit Wembley ‘meaning business’ after past disappointments

Moses Odubajo celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient in the League One play-off final against Rotherham in 2014 (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Cricket: Harmer happy to help Essex cause

Simon Harmer in batting action for Essex during Essex CCC vs Nottinghamshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 15th May 2019

Three deny obstructing DLR in Extinction Rebellion protest

The trio are accused of gluing themselves to a DLR train. Picture: Ken Mears

Police raids close down drug dens in Bow and Mile End with arrests and evictions

4am drug raids in Bow and Mile End. Picture: Met Police

Floating ‘flix’ coming to the big screen at St Katharine Docks by Tower of London

Big Screen movies on a floating pontoon near you. Picrture: St Katharine Docks
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists