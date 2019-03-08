The new prime minister's top 10 moments in east London
PUBLISHED: 17:44 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:16 23 July 2019
Isabel Infantes
Over the years Boris Johnson has graced east London with his presence many times, from canoodling with the Cheeky Girls in Canary Wharf to zip lining in Victoria Park.
Today he was announced as Britain's new prime minister after winning the race to be Tory leader and beating Jeremy Hunt comfortably, with 92,153 votes to his rival's 46,656.
He will take over from Theresa May on Wednesday.
We've caught on camera some our of favourite Bojo moments in Redbridge, Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Newham and Tower Hamlets. - Which is your favourite Boris look?