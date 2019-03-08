Search

The new prime minister's top 10 moments in east London

PUBLISHED: 17:44 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:16 23 July 2019

Boris Johnson wins the race for Prime Minister against Jeremy Hunt. Here pictured zip lining at BT London Victoria Park in 2013. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Isabel Infantes

Over the years Boris Johnson has graced east London with his presence many times, from canoodling with the Cheeky Girls in Canary Wharf to zip lining in Victoria Park.

Today he was announced as Britain's new prime minister after winning the race to be Tory leader and beating Jeremy Hunt comfortably, with 92,153 votes to his rival's 46,656.

He will take over from Theresa May on Wednesday.

We've caught on camera some our of favourite Bojo moments in Redbridge, Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Newham and Tower Hamlets. - Which is your favourite Boris look?

Most Read

Embleton explains decision to take Alabi off O’s transfer list

Leyton Orient forward James Alabi and Ronnie Winn of Hornchurch (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Budding businesswoman in fundraising bid to open Bethnal Green’s ‘first’ single use plastic-free shop

Jess Hall wants to open what she says would be the first plastic free bulk food store in the borough. Picture: Jess Hall

High Court to decide if five-year-old in coma should be allowed to die

Tafida's family want to take her abroad for treatment. Picture: Family handout

Man admits killing fiancée at their Whitechapel home

Amy Parsons was found dead in a flat in Crowder Street, Whitechapel. Picture: Google

No signal failure for mobiles with 4G on Jubilee line

Commuters will soon be able to use their phones to make calls, texts and go online while underground. Picture: TfL

O’s Women to be part of Open Day

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Mathew Parri Thomas/Play With A Legend).

Promising signs for Orient’s summer additions

Lee Angol of Leyton Orient celebrates scoring against Hornchurch with fellow new boy Conor Wilkinson (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Rahman named Bangladesh head coach ahead of Inner City World Cup

Emdad Rahman named Bangladesh head coach ahead of Inner City World Cup (Pic: Muhammad Ismael)

Lord’s inspires youngsters to follow in the footsteps of England’s World Cup victory

Youngsters at a coaching session at Lord's (Pic: Matt Bright)

The new prime minister’s top 10 moments in east London

Boris Johnson wins the race for Prime Minister against Jeremy Hunt. Here pictured zip lining at BT London Victoria Park in 2013. Picture: Isabel Infantes
