The new prime minister's top 10 moments in east London

Boris Johnson wins the race for Prime Minister against Jeremy Hunt. Here pictured zip lining at BT London Victoria Park in 2013. Picture: Isabel Infantes Isabel Infantes

Over the years Boris Johnson has graced east London with his presence many times, from canoodling with the Cheeky Girls in Canary Wharf to zip lining in Victoria Park.

Today he was announced as Britain's new prime minister after winning the race to be Tory leader and beating Jeremy Hunt comfortably, with 92,153 votes to his rival's 46,656.

He will take over from Theresa May on Wednesday.

We've caught on camera some our of favourite Bojo moments in Redbridge, Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Newham and Tower Hamlets. - Which is your favourite Boris look?