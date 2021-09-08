News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid in 'special' visit to Stepney Green care home

Jon King

Published: 2:00 PM September 8, 2021   
care home visit

Prime minister Boris Johnson and health secretary Sajid Javid give a thumbs up to their visit to a Stepney Green care home. - Credit: Excelcare/Westport Care Home

Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid have visited a care home in Stepney Green.

The prime minister, his chancellor and health secretary were at Westport Care Home in Westport Street on Tuesday, September 7.

It was chosen for the visit because of how well it coped during the Covid-19 pandemic and the fact that all its staff have been vaccinated against the virus.

rishi sunak

Chancellor Rishi Sunak joined the prime minister and health secretary for the visit before heading to Parliament where plans to reform health and social care were announced. - Credit: Excelcare/Westport Care Home

The politicians met Osman Ertosun, owner of Excelcare which runs the home, and chief operating officer Sam Manning to discuss the impact of Covid-19 and the cost of providing care.

Mr Johnson took part in arts and crafts, played games and chatted to residents - one of whom told the PM he is soon to be wed.

He replied: "I’ve not long done that too."

pm plays game

The PM joined staff and residents playing games in the care home garden. - Credit: Excelcare/Westport Care Home

There were selfies, chats with staff and a sing-song in the garden.

An Excelcare spokesperson said: "Elbow farewells and waves were given to all by Boris, Sajid and Rishi, leaving everyone feeling honoured and delighted to have been the chosen care home for this special visit."

The politicians visited Westport Care Home on the day Mr Johnson announced a controversial National Insurance hike to pay for health and social care in England.

