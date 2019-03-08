Search

Bow Arts opens its doors for a peek behind the scenes to meet London's top artists at work

PUBLISHED: 10:03 13 May 2019

Bow Road open studios weekend held in 2018. Picture: Rob Harris

Bow Road open studios weekend held in 2018. Picture: Rob Harris

Rob Harris/Bow Arts

The public is being invited behind the scenes at the iconic Nunnery gallery to meet some of east London's top artists, designers and makers in a celebration of 'all things Bow'.

The Bow Arts organisation is opening its doors next month for people to discover the work and studios of 120 London painters, sculptors, theatre designers, product designers, performers, jewellers, fashion designers and illustrators.

Its annual 'open studios' weekend is planned for June 14 and 15 at the Bow Road studios near Bow Church with music, workshops, artist talks, stalls and even a gin bar.

Cocktails from the East London Liquor Company gin brewery is being served up, as well as locally-brewed craft beer from Five Points and a craft market of hand-made goods by artists.

Bow Arts is also staging a Raw Materials Plastics exhibition displaying how a Victorian chemist developed the world's first plastic in Hackney Wick and revealing the East End's role in its development and its impact on the global environment over the next two centuries.

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Police make two arrests after man is stabbed in Mile End

Two men have been arrested after a man in his late teen was stabbed on Burdett Road in Mile End. His condition is not thought to be life-threatening nor life-changing. Picture: Google.

Bethnal Green home left empty for months to go to homeless family

Protestors outside 17 Robinson Road. Picture: Marc Lancaster.

‘Vile and disgusting’ swastika sprayed on Jewish Brexit Party candidate’s factory

Vandals daubed a swastika on the side of H. Forman & Son's factory in Old Ford. Picture: Lance Forman

Vince Cable warns of ‘rising Far Right’ at Bethnal Green launch of Lib Dems’ EU election manifesto

Sir Vince Cable launching Lib Dem national EU election manifesto at Bethnal Green's Rich Mix. Picture: Mike Brooke

