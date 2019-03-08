Bow Arts opens its doors for a peek behind the scenes to meet London's top artists at work

Bow Road open studios weekend held in 2018. Picture: Rob Harris Rob Harris/Bow Arts

The public is being invited behind the scenes at the iconic Nunnery gallery to meet some of east London's top artists, designers and makers in a celebration of 'all things Bow'.

The Bow Arts organisation is opening its doors next month for people to discover the work and studios of 120 London painters, sculptors, theatre designers, product designers, performers, jewellers, fashion designers and illustrators.

Its annual 'open studios' weekend is planned for June 14 and 15 at the Bow Road studios near Bow Church with music, workshops, artist talks, stalls and even a gin bar.

Cocktails from the East London Liquor Company gin brewery is being served up, as well as locally-brewed craft beer from Five Points and a craft market of hand-made goods by artists.

Bow Arts is also staging a Raw Materials Plastics exhibition displaying how a Victorian chemist developed the world's first plastic in Hackney Wick and revealing the East End's role in its development and its impact on the global environment over the next two centuries.