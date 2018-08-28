Charity welcomes in new year in new home, after 45 years in old site

Guests at the farewell to the William Brinson Centre party. Picture: Vibrance Archant

A charity for adults with disabilities is seeing in the new year in a new home, after 45 years in its old site.

Vibrance charity, which has been housed in the William Brinson Centre in Bow since 1973, has moved its Blue Skies Project to a base in Stepney.

The project offers support for those with complex needs such as autism, providing activities like hydrotherapy, physiotherapy and sessions with the local community.

A farewell celebration was held to the old building, where music and lunch was provided, and guests watched a short film reflecting on the building’s 45 years of service to the community.

Paul Allen, chief executive of Vibrance, said: “Although there were a few tears shed because we have such a long association with the building, the event was a real celebration, both of what’s been achieved over many years but also the many opportunities that the new base at Stepney Way offers.

“The whole team at Vibrance is very excited about this next chapter on the journey of the Blue Skies project.”