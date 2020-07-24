Romford teenager arrested in connection with incident at Bow Church station

A 17-year-old boy from Romford was arrested in connection with an alleged assault at Bow Church DLR station.

British Transport Police were called to the scene at around 4pm yesterday (Thursday, July 23), with the DLR station cordoned off.

The boy was arrested on suspicion of affray, possession of a class B drug, and possession of an offensive weapon which was seized at the scene.

He remains in custody.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.