Former dressmaker celebrates 100th birthday surrounded by loved ones

A former dressmaker from Bow celebrated her 100th birthday with a big party surrounded by friends and family.

To celebrate her century birthday, Ellen ‘Nell’ Rugg was joined by 90 guests at her home in Ruth Court care home - including her grandson, who travelled from California.

The party ran until 11pm, although Ellen called it a night at 8pm, and featured a guest book filled with comments from her friends and family; dozens of flower arrangements and gifts; and a singer, who performed wartime favourites.

Ellen ‘Nell’ Rugg turned 100 in January - Credit: Valerie Boundy

"Everything went really well," her daughter Valerie Boundy said. "She had loads of people there and everyone had a lovely time."

Nell received 78 cards, including one from the Queen, which Valerie says she was particularly delighted about.

"Ellen was absolutely over the moon with her letter from the Queen and told us we had to send her a thank you card saying she would treasure it for the rest of her life."

She was born on Eastfield Street on January 31, 1922; had three brothers and four sisters; and married George Rugg in 1942.

Ellen as a young woman - Credit: Valerie Boundy

However, with her husband serving in Burma during the Second World War, Ellen became solely responsible for looking after her baby daughter while working in munitions factories and making uniforms.

Following her mother’s death in 1945, Ellen also raised her seven-year-old sister.

"Ellen always worked, even after retirement age, and always helped anybody," Valerie said. "She was a dressmaker by trade as were all of her sisters and her daughter Maureen."

The centenarian's talent for knitting flourished because she knitted clothes for her entire family as a young woman, and although she had a strong work ethic, she did develop other hobbies.

"My mum and dad and her sisters and brother would play cards every Saturday night," Valerie said. "And Ellen played bingo with her friends right up to the pandemic."

Ellen's beloved husband passed away in 1998 and, at the age of 86, she recovered from bowel cancer.

Asked what Ellen's secret to longevity, Valerie said: "She never had any processed food, ate well and walked everywhere."

Ellen has two daughters, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren as well as many friends among her neighbours at Ruth Court.

"She is a lovely lady who is very well-liked," Valerie said. "‘And it is a great achievement that she has made it to 100."