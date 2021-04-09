Boxpark reopening in Shoreditch with face masks and Covid hygiene measures

Published: 8:19 PM April 9, 2021

A scene we haven't seen in Shoreditch since last year about to resume at Boxpark - Credit: Boxpark

Outdoor restaurants and pubs reopening on April 12 mean the return of Boxpark to Shoreditch, the world's first pop-up shopping mall when it opened in 2010.

Getting back to socialising at Boxpark Shoreditch - Credit: Boxpark

Visitors need to sign the Boxpark “black card” to gain entry and have to wear a face covering—except when sitting for meals or drinks.

More space than before the pandemic is being marked out for al fresco eating and drinking at the old Bishopsgate Goodsyard venue.

Boxpark reopening in Bethnal Green Road - Credit: Boxpark

Covid hygiene facilities are in place, such as sanitiser dispensers and staff wearing facial coverings. No pre-bookings are being taken, with seating on a “first come, first served” basis.

Getting back together at Boxpark... but this time strict social distancing - Credit: Boxpark

The venue, which is on Bethnal Green Road, is complying with government regulations such as the rule of six and everyone wearing face coverings except when seated.

You may also want to watch:

It is open from 11am-11pm Monday to Thursday, extended to 11.45pm Friday and Saturday, but closing earlier at 10.30pm on Sundays.