Boy dies after falling from block of flats in Bow

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 12:46 PM March 21, 2022
Boy dies after falling from tower bridge in Fern Street, Bow, E3

A 14-year-old has died after falling from a residential block in Fern Street in Bow on Saturday night (March 19) - Credit: Google Maps

A teenager has died after falling from height in Bow, as police confirm they are not treating the death as suspicious.

Officers were called to Fern Street at 9.20pm on Saturday - March 19 - to reports of a person having fallen from a residential block. 

A 14-year-old boy was found unresponsive; he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin are aware.

The death is being treated as unexplained, and is not thought to be suspicious.

Officers continue to assist the coroner.

London Live News
Metropolitan Police
Tower Hamlets News
East London News

