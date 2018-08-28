Search

Physical perfection is just ‘Brawn’ when it comes to the Isle of Dogs today

PUBLISHED: 07:00 15 January 2019 | UPDATED: 07:53 15 January 2019

Brawn, a play about obsessive physical perfection, staged at The Space theatre, Isle of Dogs. Picture: The Space

Brawn, a play about obsessive physical perfection, staged at The Space theatre, Isle of Dogs. Picture: The Space

Space

An emotional piece of theatre is coming to the Isle of Dogs tonight delving into the desire for physical perfection and the struggles of the men who get body dysmorphic disorder.

The story of Brawn is a young man whose world is consumed by image and obsession, where self-esteem is measured in ‘muscle mass’ and self-improvement becomes self-destruction.

It highlights his anxiety and mindset when he develops obsessive worries about perceived flaws in his physical appearance and who adopts an obscenely strict gym regime that takes over his life.

His world of mental turmoil is spiralling out of control, how young adults are increasingly concerned about self-image in a culture obsessed with carefully-constructed social media images.

The play set for four nights at The Space arts performance centre in Millwall addresses issues of an adolescent’s relationship with his parents.

It has already earned five-star reviews at Edinburgh and Brighton fringe festivals, now running for four nights at the converted church in Westferry Road, with a Q&A session with the production team after Thursday’s performance.

