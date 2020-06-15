Search

Advanced search

Payback time for leaseholder caught renting out his Spitalfields council flat as a holiday let

PUBLISHED: 19:14 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 19:28 15 June 2020

So close to the City... tempting to rent out your council flat as a holiday let. Picture: Google

So close to the City... tempting to rent out your council flat as a holiday let. Picture: Google

Google

A leaseholder unlawfully renting out his flat on a social housing estate in Spitalfields has had to pay back all the cash he earned from it over four years.

The Holland social housing estate in Spitalfields... lease-holder caught renting out flat as holiday let. Picture: GoogleThe Holland social housing estate in Spitalfields... lease-holder caught renting out flat as holiday let. Picture: Google

He was faced with losing the flat, so he agreed to pay his social landlords £48,000 compensation including their legal costs.

The flat on the 1930s Holland former council estate off Commercial Street was advertised for up to £220 a night on various websites such as Booking.com, the landlords discovered.

The leaseholder, identified as Mr Singh, had ignored warnings by Eastend Homes that he was “breaking the law” by breaching the terms of his lease.

“It’s unlawful for leaseholders to advertise housing association or council flats on these websites,” Eastend Homes’ managing director John Henderson warned.

“We’re obviously pleased that a tribunal ruling has found in our favour, so that we can re-invest this money back into the Holland estate.”

The housing organisation decided to forfeit the lease, following a tip-off from neighbours about the flat being rented out as a holiday let, until Mr Singh agreed to pay back the money.

An application to the First Tier Tribunal found that he had breached the terms of his lease despite claims of “a former lodger” advertising the property without his knowledge.

Lawyers for the organisation traced the former “lodger” who they said told them he had never lived with Mr Singh, but had to share the flat with other people who only stayed a few days at a time. The tribunal ruled that the claim about a “lodger” was untrue.

Mr Singh continued to maintain that he had done nothing wrong and even provided a letter in support from his accountant.

But unfortunately for Mr Singh, his accountant had been removed from the register of chartered accountants last year because of allegations of dishonesty, the tribunal was told.

The housing organisation has now pledged to put the money from Mr Singh back into the Holland estate and is having talks with the resident estate board, while appealing to neighbours to let them know if any social property is being unlawfully rented out so it can take action.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Bethnal Green woman who has been shielding calls for clarity about new lockdown measures

Bethnal Green freelance artist Sarah Davis, 29, says leaving her home after shielding for 12 weeks during the coronavirus pandemic is

Bethnal Green Islamic State schoolgirl ‘cannot be regarded as victim’, court told

Shamima Begum will appeal against the decision to ban her from returning to the UK. Picture: Met Police

Man found in Poplar with facial injuries after substance thrown at him

The man was found in East India Dock Road. Picture: Google Maps

Payback time for leaseholder caught renting out his Spitalfields council flat as a holiday let

So close to the City... tempting to rent out your council flat as a holiday let. Picture: Google

Calls to remove slave trader Sir John Cass’s name from East End

Sir John Cass Red Coat School, Stepney Way. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Most Read

Bethnal Green woman who has been shielding calls for clarity about new lockdown measures

Bethnal Green freelance artist Sarah Davis, 29, says leaving her home after shielding for 12 weeks during the coronavirus pandemic is

Bethnal Green Islamic State schoolgirl ‘cannot be regarded as victim’, court told

Shamima Begum will appeal against the decision to ban her from returning to the UK. Picture: Met Police

Man found in Poplar with facial injuries after substance thrown at him

The man was found in East India Dock Road. Picture: Google Maps

Payback time for leaseholder caught renting out his Spitalfields council flat as a holiday let

So close to the City... tempting to rent out your council flat as a holiday let. Picture: Google

Calls to remove slave trader Sir John Cass’s name from East End

Sir John Cass Red Coat School, Stepney Way. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Scott: Women’s sport has taken backseat

Arsenal's Alex Scott (left) and Rachel Yankey celebrate winning the FA Cup (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Brendan Foster casts doubt over London Marathon as Great North Run is cancelled

Runners during the 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon

West Ham fans have big part to play says Rice

Declan Rice of West Ham

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 15

Yossi Benayoun

Payback time for leaseholder caught renting out his Spitalfields council flat as a holiday let

So close to the City... tempting to rent out your council flat as a holiday let. Picture: Google
Drive 24