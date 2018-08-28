View from the street: Students investing ‘time, energy and enthusiasm’

Go Sketch! School Football programme, Anthony Angol middle, back row. Archant

The Football Association celebrated the end of their first Go Sketch! School Football programme last week.

The scheme fuses football coaching and basic graphic design to encourage young people to be more active and creative whilst raising their aspirations.

Over the course of three months, 75 students from Uxendon Manor Primary and Kingsbury High School, took part in weekly football sessions and graphic design classes and were tasked with designing their own football brand. Last week the participants, joined members of the FA and cllr Reg Colwill, to see their designs for the first time as they were presented with their own football, football shirt and water bottle, complete with their own branding.

Making football accessible for all is a key part of Go Sketch and it was great to see students invest so much time, energy and enthusiasm. For more info, please email Community@TheFA.com