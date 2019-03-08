Search

Why UEL artist Susan Stockwell sees 'Brexit' Britain adrift on a sea of copper

PUBLISHED: 17:36 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:36 19 September 2019

'Sail on, O Ship of State'... artist Susan Stockwell's vision of Britain adrift if Brexit sets sail. Picture: Steve Hickey

Steve Hickey

A university artist in east London is addressing Brexit with boats made of bank notes adrift on an ocean of copper coins.

Susan Stockwell's 'Trade Winds' instillation on show at St Peter's Church, Cambridge, until October 15. Picture: Simona PescheSusan Stockwell's 'Trade Winds' instillation on show at St Peter's Church, Cambridge, until October 15. Picture: Simona Pesche

Susan Stockwell, a lecturer at University of East London and an artist-in-residence at a law firm in Shoreditch, launches her Trade Winds exhibition in an old parish church.

She tackles today's Brexit conundrum and the larger world of political shifts, exploring issues of ecology, trade, global wealth, borders, migration, geo-politics and Britain's history as a seafaring nation.

"This work provokes questions about our relationship to money," she explains. "Money shapes our fragile world, especially around Brexit and ecology."

Her artist residency at the Shoreditch law practice of Pinsent Masons involves works displayed in their public spaces and a collaborative quilt she is making with staff.

Susan's banknote sailing boats installation was part of a conference at Cambridge University and is now on display at St Peter's Church at Castle Hill in Cambridge, until October 15.

